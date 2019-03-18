Fox News Hires Donna Brazile Who Shared Questions & Lied About It

Former DNC Chairwoman and CNN analyst Donna Brazile has been hired by Fox News even though she was caught leaking questions to the Hillary Clinton campaign during the 2016 presidential election and lying about it.
Ms. Brazile released a statement for the benefit of her “friends in the progressive movement”. She said, “you can be darn sure I’m still going to be me on Fox News”.
“There’s an audience on Fox News that doesn’t hear enough from Democrats. We have to engage that audience and show Americans of every stripe what we stand for rather than retreat into our ‘safe spaces’ where we simply agree with each other,” Brazile said in a statement.
In an op-ed, she explained why she is “excited” to share her viewpoint. She wrote:
“I fully admit that in my previous lives as a campaign staffer, presidential campaign manager, and Democrat Party official, my own lack of civility in the heat of battle has been on full display. And it wasn’t pretty. I should have been wise enough and humble enough to have listened to my mother, Jean, who so often would tell me, the third of nine children, to shut up and allow my siblings to speak, and to listen – really listen – to what they had to say. She knew I wasn’t listening so much as I was pausing before launching again into an argument. My mother tried to teach us Brazile kids a lesson we all need to heed as citizens: Listen more, talk less. Be civil to one another. Find common ground. Contempt is hatred towards others. These are the lessons and the attitude I will bring to Fox News.”
Ms. Brazile admitted in an op-ed for Time Magazine that she gave debate questions to Hillary after repeated denials. She expressed one regret, and that was sending the emails released by Wikileaks that exposed her.
She was fired by CNN.
