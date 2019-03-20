Fox News Is Changing! Raging Battle for the Soul of the Network

Far-left Fox News-hater Gabriel Sherman reports at far-left Vanity Fair that journalists at Fox News are “bristling at being branded an arm of the Trump White House.” He claims they are lobbying the CEO and President to rein in Fox & Friends, Sean Hannity, Lou Dobbs, and Jeanine Pirro.

They allegedly said they are being “defined by the worst people on our air.”

“We make the money,” an anchor close to Hannity told Sherman.

Don’t dismiss this report. Sherman has been right before, both about the Ailes sexual harassment lawsuit, the firing of people, all of the mess of late. He definitely has sources inside Fox and there are a lot of liberals at Fox. There is no longer any Ailes or O’Reilly to rein the left in at the network.

Lachlan Murdoch will make the final decision, according to Sherman. Lachlan is a libertarian conservative who doesn’t like Trump, Sherman’s source said, and the network may change under Lachlan.

BRAZILE AND RYAN ARE SIGNS

Sherman says his sources pointed out the hiring of Donna Brazile and the appointment of Trump critic Paul Ryan to Fox Corp’s board as signs of Lachlan’s view on Trump.

“Donna is a shot in that direction. Management knows they have an image problem.” (A spokesman for Lachlan declined to comment.)

When Fox announced the installation of Paul Ryan to the board, Lachlan wrote:

“We are thrilled to welcome our new colleagues to the FOX board. We look forward to working with and being guided by them as we begin a new chapter, steadfastly committed to providing the best in news, sports, and entertainment programming.”

That means Paul Ryan will help guide them. He is more than a critic of Trump’s. Ryan would not do a thing to close our borders. He betrayed the President and the American people at every turn. I refuse to believe Americans want open borders or any of the Socialist garbage they’re forcing on us.

Their new employee, the disgraced former DNC head and CNN analyst, Donna Brazile is very pleasant and looks like your sweet grandmother. But she cheated and then lied repeatedly about cheating. Giving questions for a presidential debate to a candidate beforehand, as she did, is at least as bad as cheating on the SATs. It is also no secret that she hates conservatives.

Two sources close to Lachlan told Sherman that he has likely waited to implement any editorial changes at Fox News until the Disney deal closes on March 20, for fear of antagonizing Trump into opposing it.

HANNITY MIGHT LEAVE

Another issue is Hannity is angry that Roger Ailes and Bill Shine were fired. He also believes the Murdochs are out to get Trump. This is according to Sherman.

“Hannity told Trump last year that the Murdochs hate Trump, and Hannity is the only one holding Fox together,” a source who heard the conversation told Sherman. Hannity has told friends that he intends to leave Fox when his contract expires in early 2021, two people who’ve spoken with him said. (Hannity did not respond to a request for comment.)

Creating distance may be the first step in a larger strategy, Sherman says.

In another article, Sherman reported that everyone thinks the Murdochs are going to sell.

On Fox & Friends today, one of the roving reporters asked students who they thought was the leader of the Democratic Party. They all said Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. They love how left-wing she is and want to move to socialism. Fox hosts keep talking about European socialism. Even they aren’t honest about what is going on. They probably don’t want to be called extremists. What is being proposed for the United States is far worse than that. We are talking about Venezuela, not Denmark.