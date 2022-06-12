Fox News Is Now CNN – They Bought Into Transgender Surgery for Kids

Fox News ran a segment about a five-year-old who explained to her/his parents that she/he was really a boy. Running with something like this would have horrified Roger Ailes.

During the show, Fox pushed transgender surgery for children with Dana Perino hosting as if this is normal.

Fox News has gone down the rabbit hole.

The once-conservative network, along with the rest of the world, has gone mad. A five-year-old should not be transitioning. It’s child abuse and Fox is promoting it. Fox is now CNN.

Far-far left Daily Beast said the right “freaked out”.

According to the Beast, a freak out is people expressing they’re opinion on the “evil lunacy”.

For example, Matt Walsh said:

“I have appeared on Fox News many times. I appreciate the platform they’ve given me. If what I’m about to say ruins that relationship, so be it,” tweeted The Daily Wire podcaster Matt Walsh. “We have to call this evil lunacy out wherever we see it. Especially on our own side.”

According to Beast, he “continued his rant” when he said, “I know for a fact that many people at Fox do not approve of this and never would have agreed to air radical far left trans propaganda,” adding that “Everyone involved should be fired immediately.”

They called this whining when he tweeted: “This would be absolute despicable insane lunacy if I saw it on CNN or MSNBC. To see it on Fox News is a complete betrayal of anything remotely resembling conservatism or decency.” He also called on Fox to “terminate whomever is responsible for this agitprop abomination.”

Beast didn’t like Gavin McInnes’s comment so they claimed he ran a hate group, and on and on. Anyone who pointed to the obvious – i.e., this is nuts – was demonized.

I won’t link to their hateful screed, but I won’t link to Beast. i=If you want to read it, the title of the article is: Far right erupts over Fox News airing transgender acceptance segment spammed with emails.

Fox News actually ran an entire segment endorsing trans surgery for children. This isn’t one of those wacky weekend hosts either. This is from Fox News’ Republican staple Dana Perino. pic.twitter.com/QWrE6eVe35 — Gamer Jon (@MillerStream) June 10, 2022

