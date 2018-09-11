Fox News Might Cancel Benghazi Hero Kris Paronto Over Sponsor Threats

Update at the end

KRIS PARONTO EXPLAINS FOX NEWS IS BEING THREATENED BY SPONSORS

Benghazi Hero Kris Paronto might not appear on Fox News in the future although he was on briefly this morning. It seems as if Fox hasn’t made a final decision but they are leaning towards canceling his show, but we can’t say for certain. Watch the clip below and tell us what you think.

Sponsors are threatening Fox News over a threat Mr. Paronto made on Sunday.

Kris Tanto Paronto addressed the issue this morning on Facebook.

“Hey, you know Fox, you asked me how I felt…and I told you…I felt like reaching through the TV and choking the man…but being left to die by that same man…[he] lied about it afterward, calling us liars…two of my teammates did die…”

“You asked me how I felt, I told you. If you can’t handle that, don’t have me on anymore. Don’t care. I really don’t. I don’t need the media. I…honestly, the media is fickle on both sides. I don’t do CNN, MSNBC, the NY Times, those are fake news anyway…no big deal.”

Later in the interview, he said, “I do respect some people at Fox, I do, it’s fine. I get what they have to do and if they’re getting threats of sponsorships being pulled because Tanto, Tanto wants to express the differences of Benghazi with the man who left us to die, so be it, that’s on them…If it comes, it comes, if it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”

Watch:

It is important to note that Fox News is under constant attack by the far-left, an attack led by David Brock of Media Matters and his sponsor George Soros. They declared war on Fox and want every conservative off Fox News. These people are Stalinists.

While Media Matters didn’t appear to post an article about Kris Paronto, it doesn’t matter. They could be notifying their mailing list to call sponsors. Whatever the case may be, the sponsors are under constant assault for putting their ads up on Fox News. The channel has actually been courageous and trying to keep the money flowing by sticking with Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham, among others.

However, it was okay when Joe Biden said he wanted to take Trump out into a back alley and beat him up.

KRIS PARONTO’S THREAT

During an interview with Pete Hegseth on Fox News, Kris Paronto said he wanted to reach through the TV and choke Barack Obama. He was warned by the host when he said it a second time.

If you are not aware of the Twitter suspension and the hoopla afterward, read here and here. The threat that Kris repeated twice can be heard on this clip. He definitely shouldn’t have said what he said, but it didn’t sound like a serious threat so much as a serious expression of anger.

If any readers to contact Fox, please ask them politely or it will make things worse for Mr. Paronto.

Donald Trump Jr. pointed out that Kris “misspoke” when he made the threat. It was at that point Kris sent out two apologies on Twitter. [See update at the end, these tweets cost Mr. Paronto a 7-day suspension. The next step is a lifetime suspension]

I apologize all you @BarackObama minions, I was completely out of line telling Fox that BHusseinObama&I should be closed room to settle our differences for him leaving us to die in Libya then him & his media lying about it. Thank you for the correction Pres. Trump 🇺🇸. https://t.co/ZiyvRzj0Z6 — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) September 10, 2018

My fault, thank @DonaldJTrumpJr for clarifying BhusseinObama’s remarks 😏….. and thank you @realDonaldTrump for raising a son who loves this great nation 🇺🇸 #attentiontodetail — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) September 10, 2018

As we remember the horrific events of 9/11/01, let’s also remember the terrible event of 9/11/12 also. Barack Obama decided to remember it as a “wild conspiracy theory”.

UPDATE