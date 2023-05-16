Fox News Producer Secretly Recorded Explaining Why Tucker Was Fired

A Fox News insider, Sean Langille, a producer for Fox news at Night, spilled all to OMG Media with James O’Keefe. Langille heard that Tucker getting fired was part of the Dominion settlement.

He discussed the “shady” work of “friend,” former Biden operative Mike LaRosa who is now working for Penta whose biggest customer is Dominion.

When it’s corporate media, you’re beholden to advertisers… we take money from Pfizer.”

Also, he was going after “this guy Ray Epps,” and he was costing Fox “a lot of money. Then Fox was getting money from Pfizer and Tucker was going after them.

OMG EXCLUSIVE FOX INSIDER TELL ALL; Says Tucker Termination was Part of Dominion Settlement Discusses “shady” work of “friend,” former Biden operative Mike LaRosa now working for Dominion “When it’s corporate media you’re beholden to advertisers…

we take money from Pfizer” pic.twitter.com/6Gpj2Qqj97 — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) May 16, 2023

More details here:

Myself, Bannon and Jones on War Room discussing the #FoxTapes We at @OKeefeMedia always try to do the right thing, because that’s what a journalist is supposed to do. Operate unafraid and impartially. pic.twitter.com/oubnwPhqsT — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) May 16, 2023

Related