Fox News Producer Secretly Recorded Explaining Why Tucker Was Fired

M Dowling
42

A Fox News insider, Sean Langille, a producer for Fox news at Night, spilled all to OMG Media with James O’Keefe. Langille heard that Tucker getting fired was part of the Dominion settlement.

He discussed the “shady” work of “friend,” former Biden operative Mike LaRosa who is now working for Penta whose biggest customer is Dominion.

When it’s corporate media, you’re beholden to advertisers… we take money from Pfizer.”

Also, he was going after “this guy Ray Epps,” and he was costing Fox “a lot of money. Then Fox was getting money from Pfizer and Tucker was going after them.

More details here:


Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
16 minutes ago

Fox News has been neutered.
Tucker was the star.
Sean and Laura have over inflated egos and became worthless.
Greed is destructive.

