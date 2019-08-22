Fox News Redemption Hire Brings Out the Nutjobs

Fox News might be seeking some form of redemption and increased viewership by the right after some pretty harsh leftward movements. They hired Sarah Huckabee Sanders! Sanders will provide political analysis and commentary. She is beloved by most Trump supporters.

The usual trolls with few followers are out trying to destroy her, but so is the media.

The hypocritical, lying left is out to get her before she even begins. He brought up the horrendous and unnecessarily vicious Michelle Wolf spiel. The fact that he thinks Wolf right doesn’t say much about him.

Remember when comedian Michelle Wolf called out Sarah Huckabee Sanders at the 2018 White House Correspondent's Dinner for her non-stop lying and the Right wingers who "love" freedom of expression stormed out because they didn't like the jokes. Well Michelle was right: pic.twitter.com/b6OzCpYs8b — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) August 22, 2019

The father of fake news Dan Rather added his sanctimonious dribble with an arrogance superseding those of most on his network.

The news that Sarah Huckabee Sanders is joining Fox News is about as surprising as water flowing down hill. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 22, 2019

CNN, the DNC armpit of news, had the gall to criticize the network.

So she's keeping the same job she had before.https://t.co/malQYFHzg1 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 22, 2019

Democrats own the media, but that doesn’t stop them from projecting.

And the revolving door circular transition from administration sycophant to state television "reporter" is complete.https://t.co/CS73JYv1qI — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) August 22, 2019

Hard-left NBC NewsThink writer also projects his flaws onto others. NBC is so in the tank for Democrats, they’re drowning in BS.

"By inviting Spicer to be a part of the new season, ABC & DWTS are helping normalize the very behavior that is undermining the pillars of our democracy. What’s next? Sarah Huckabee Sanders hosting “Celebrity Family Feud?” I write for @NBCNewsTHINK https://t.co/UTKi0Sfr1b — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) August 22, 2019

And so the vicious left goes on and on. It was trending on ‘unbiased’ Twitter all day.