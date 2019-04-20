Fox News Turns the Corner on President Trump Before 2020

Fox News and social media will not support the President during the election season. Social media is tightly censored and Fox News is caving to the leftist forces.

A case in point is Judge Napolitano. An insider at Fox News told me the Judge would become their whore and whatever the corporate boys tell him to do or say, he will oblige. Most of the people at Fox have always been left-leaning but they gave the right a fair shake. That’s all changing.

That might explain anti-Trumper Napolitano’s attack on Trump based on a biased Mueller report.

THE JUDGE’S ATTACK

On the Fox Nation show, “Judge Napolitano’s Chambers” on Friday, he said during his monologue there might be enough in the Mueller report to prosecute the President depending on how you look at it.

Then he added, “But it did show a venal, amoral, deceptive Donald Trump, instructing his aides to lie and willing to help them do so. That’s not good in the president of the United States.”

“On obstruction of justice … the president is not exactly cleared,” Napolitano continued, pointing to several instances of potential obstruction of justice Mueller noted in the more than 400-page report. He seemed to think that is what Bill Barr should have said.

If there was a balance in his monologue, his comments would have been one thing, but ignoring all the Mueller bias and omissions in the Mueller report is hardly fair and honest reporting.

Fox News’ Andrew Napolitano: “The behavior of the president is immoral, deceptive and repellent … BUT … it doesn’t rise to the level of criminality.” pic.twitter.com/PzEN2Luvcz — Lis Power (@LisPower1) April 18, 2019

FOX NEWS WEEKEND HAS TURNED THE CORNER

Except for Maria Bartiromo and Fox & Friends, Fox News Weekend anchors are also hard to take. Leland Vittert and Gillian Turner are unwatchable. I turned the channel to Fox today and caught Turner interviewing Rep. Chuck Fleischmann about the Mueller report. Turner kept insisting the Mueller report showed the President obstructed justice when he told McGahn to fire Mueller [if it’s even true – the President denies it and no one is reporting that].

First of all, the President had the right to fire Mueller, and secondly, it didn’t happen. Unless it actually came to pass, it’s nothing more than a thought crime. Fleischmann tried to explain to Turner that we follow the rule of law in this country and don’t criminalize peoples’ thoughts.

She badgered Fleischmann in a snide manner and finally accused him of not getting off the talking points. Turner’s pretty stupid if she doesn’t understand we can’t criminalize the President for acts that never came about.

There is also the little fact that Mueller’s probe came about without a crime. It was a fishing expedition.

Basically, Fox News, outside of the three weekday evening hosts is moving to the left and even far-left when you consider some of the commentators and guests like Marie Harf, and Donna Brazile.

SHEP AND NEIL, THE NEW NORMAL FOR FOX NEWS

Last week, Shep Smith and Neil Cavuto hung up on their guests when they tried to mention the church vandalism and fires in France that now amount to two a day. This was in relation to the Notre Dame fire.

You are apparently not allowed to mention arson on Fox when you discuss Notre Dame.

Just as an aside, as the French investigators look for short circuits in Notre Dame, a former chief architect of Notre Dame said it couldn’t be that since the circuitry is new and it’s the top of the line. He doesn’t think it was the workers because they are the best and were not working in the area where the fire might have begun. He also said 800-year old wood doesn’t burn like that without a lot of kindling.

Oakwood doesn’t burn this fast, he said, and all the electricity and fire detection were the best in technology. And two men were on the site day in and day out just to prevent fires.

L’ancien ingénieur chef de Notre-Dame sur la thèse de l’accident :

«En 2010, on a remis à plat toutes les installations électriques, il n’y a pas de possibilité de court-circuit, toute la détection et protection incendie de ND (en allant très loin)»

«Je suis stupéfait» — Philippe Murer 🇫🇷 (@PhilippeMurer) April 16, 2019

Fox might have been afraid someone would mention radical Islamists, but in France, you also have radical secularists and FemiNazis. There are also the communist Yellow Vests. They riot every weekend and are especially riotous this weekend because billionaires are making large donations to rebuild/repair the cathedral.

The point in mentioning this is we are no longer getting all the news or accurate news from Fox.

The right is silenced and the far-left has nearly won. Fox News will not be there for the President.