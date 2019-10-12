Fox-trashing Carl Cameron left because he couldn’t show up for work

Carl Cameron, who used to be Fox’s chief political correspondent, is out taking shots at Fox News and President Trump in every imaginable mainstream outlet. He rewarded years of kindness and large paychecks by publicly disparaging Fox News. Fox has responded and made note of the real reason Cameron left Fox and it’s not as he claims — over his values.

Cameron is a big Shep Smith supporter and claims he left for the same reason as Shep — “I reached my limit.”

CAMERON MOURNS SHEP’S LEAVING

The former Fox News chief is mourning Shep Smith’s departure, according to Huff Po. Cameron believes Shep was the mainstay, the foundation of real news at Fox.

In reality, Shep was a very biased, anti-Trump host who often ignored the facts, blinded by hate for the President.

Cameron has been showing up on cable news to condemn Fox News’ for reporting alleged “partisan misinformation.” Cameron explained that Shep was somebody you could reliably count on.”

He must have missed Shep’s totally biased inaccurate rants.

“The executives know that this is a loss,” Cameron told HuffPo. “When Fox would say or do things that were demonstrably untrue, Shep would be the person that they would point to as a measurement of good journalism.”

Cameron has also said that, without Smith’s show, the network hosts mostly just talk, supporting the President who is violating American values, laws, rules, precedents, etc., etc.

HE’S A PROGRESSIVE

This is coming from a man who is now outed as a far-left Progressive, who is out promoting the launch of a new website aimed at spreading the Progressive message around.

In a promotional video for his new far-left media venture, Front Page Live, Cameron explains why he joined Fox News in the first place and why he left. Except he’s not telling the truth.

“The idea of fair and balanced news appealed to me,” Cameron says in the video. “But over the years, the right-wing hosts drowned out straight journalism with partisan misinformation. I left.”

In truth, he joined because it was a well-paying job, and he left because he wasn’t able to show up for work. Cameron is just another phony.

He is also an ingrate.

FOX REPORTS WHY CAMERON REALLY LEFT

After Cameron complained that Fox News isn’t producing news, a spokesperson responded in a statement provided to Mediaite: “Tell that to Jennifer Griffin whose report just went viral this week. Or Chris Wallace, Bret Baier, Bill Hemmer, Martha MacCallum or Catherine Herridge who have all done outstanding journalism.”

Uh, maybe not Wallace.

In a follow-up statement provided to Mediaite, Fox News said, “Carl Cameron left the network because he was no longer able to show up to work each day – he has a very short memory for our endless compassion, patience and graciousness in dealing with his multitude of personal struggles.”

Cameron’s another Bob Beckel who was fired for cause more than once and who is now blaming it on President Trump.