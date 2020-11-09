#FoxExit Fox host on hot mic mocks guest saying MSM doesn’t decide who’s president

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Left-winger Sandra Smith, a Fox ‘News’ host, was caught on a hot mic today expressing her true feelings by mocking a guest for a perfectly legitimate viewpoint. The guest, well-respected attorney Cleta Mitchell, stated a fact, and that is, someone isn’t president simply because the media says it’s so.

Isn’t that a fundamental fact? When did the media decide it’s not? They have become unwatchable.

The ballot counting is still going on, and there are legitimate questions about the process and potential fraud. Fox News is calling Biden the ‘president-elect.’ He is not.

The media wants to pick the president and erase Donald Trump who represents the American people while senile Joe represents the globalists and his far-left base.

This is a Republic and the guest is correct. Did I miss the meeting of the Electoral College? Court cases will take place.

Go to Newsmax for news. They don’t falsify the news and have not called the race since it isn’t over.

Watch:

Independent reporter Raheem Kassem is reporting that Biden people are trying to force their way into government buildings and were denied entry. Sounds good.

Does anyone remember when President Trump and his NSA director General Flynn, attempted to reach out to Moscow for peace deals during the transition? Obama claimed he was violating the law, and Hillary claimed they colluded with Russia, and the Russia Trump scandal was born.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.