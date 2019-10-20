Foxy Nancy leads a ‘bipartisan’ delegation to Jordan to do what exactly?

Did you hear about Nancy Pelosi’s “bipartisan” trip in Jordan to discuss Syria and the cease-fire? Apparently, Democrats really, really care about Kurds. These are the same people who were happy when Obama left Kurds to die in Iraq. That really was a genocidal situation with 30,000 Kurds dying in the end.

Democrats and the NY Times were willing to allow it to punish George W. Bush. They were endangered because we were the ones who caused the mayhem.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has traveled to Jordan to meet with the Jordanian king for “vital” discussions about the Turkish incursion into Syria and other regional challenges, amid uncertainty about whether an American-brokered cease-fire with Turkey in northern Syria was holding, the New York Times wrote.

The ‘bipartisan’ team met with King Abdullah to stir up mischief no doubt, certainly not to help Syria. King Abdullah has little to nothing to do with Syria.

The delegation also discussed issues like “counterterrorism, security cooperation, Middle East peace, economic development, and other shared challenges,” the statement said.

She must be very serious since it’s bipartisan right?

Nancy Pelosi’s nine-member “bipartisan delegation,” which she lead to Jordan has eight Democrats and ONE Republican:

The Democrats:

Pelosi – CA

Engel – NY

Thompson – MS

Schiff – CA

Kind – WI

Davis – CA

Lynch – MA

Luria – VA

The lone Republican:

Thornberry – TX

And, Thornberry is retiring!

This is not serious. She’s on another publicity tour and contributing nothing to improving the country’s position.

To show you how unserious this is, the NY Times wrote: Jordan is considered a key ally in the Middle East, and the United States gives the country more than a billion dollars in aid every year. The United States also maintains a military base in southern Syria, close to the Jordanian border. Though the Jordanian government is involved in discussions about the future of southern Syria, it has relatively little influence over the conflict in northern Syria.

So, why is she there? Why doesn’t she go to Turkey and convince that nutjob, President-for-life, and radical Islamist Erdogan, to do something decent?