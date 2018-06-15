FRAUD! FBI Requested Access to Strzok’s Email Account But He ‘REFUSED’

This is unbelievable but it is in the report released by the Inspector General on Thursday [pp. 426-427].
The FBI requested access to Strzok’s personal email account, but he refused. He reviewed the emails himself. Then he told the FBI there were no work-related communications in them.
The FBI determined they didn’t have the authority to obtain the contents? Why not get the warrant???
“Oh gee – we’re working on a case here and thought it might help, but never mind.” I wonder if they’d treat me like that!
Oh sure, we’d all be in the hoosegow with Paul Manafort.
The FBI has the authority and jurisdiction to seize his personal device when it had FBI business on it. Tired of the FBI bullshit. If Chris Wray can’t get it done, find someone who CAN & WILL. We all are tired of the mountains of FBI BULLSHIT. P.S. Bye Bye Jeffie Sessions, Hello Devon Nunes or Trey Gowdy.
If Sessions , Wray, and especially RosenstAin were a Marine officer in combat they would have been summarily relieved & court martialed, (if they had not already been “fragged”). Cal the best ROOTER COMPANY WITH THE BIGGEST, SHARPEST BLADES ON THE END OF THAT POWERFUL STEEL ROD AND JAM IT UP THE REAR ENDS OF THE FBI AND DOJ. NO MORE TIME OUTS, YOU SLIME BALLS.