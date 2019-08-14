Fredo accused of drag racing and crashing into his friend’s Mercedes

Chris Fredo Cuomo was drinking at a party hosted by his wife hours before he crashed his cherished 1969 Pontiac while ‘drag racing’ in Southampton, New York, according to several anonymous witnesses.

The anchor lost control’ and crashed into a parked Mercedes which belonged to a friend.

His friends said he was just goofing and didn’t drive but there are witnesses who say he was drag racing and there was a lot of damage for just an accidental bump.

An anonymous source said he had been drinking at a gathering hosted by his wife at Jue Lan Club.

“He was drinking, and I believe that’s why he was sent home,’ a source said.

“Everyone saw the state he was in. When he crashed, it got really quiet.”

Cuomo actually pulled up next to another one of his friends, who was inside a 1967 Pontiac LeMans, according to the second source.

The two cars never even moved, according to one source, but Cuomo accidentally bumped into a Mercedes SUV as he turned around to leave.

Cuomo broke his own radiator in the crash, the second source told Page Six, and ended up driving home in case the engine failed.

The Mercedes was left with a dent and Cuomo knew who it belonged to, the friend said.

A rep for Cuomo contacted by Page Six didn’t comment.

Fredo can be seen in his car in 2015.