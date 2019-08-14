Fredo Cuomo Channeling Fredo Corleone Presents the Worst Mafia Stereotypes

So while foulmouthed Fredo Cuomo bleats about the shortened form of Alfredo being an ethnic slur, he goes on an f-bomb dropping, old school, Mafia style rant, that included such threats as “I’ll fu..in ruin your s..t!”, (several times) “I’ll throw you down these stairs like a fu..in punk.”

Here’s Santino Corleone ruining his brother-in-law, Carlo Rizzi’s s..t. . Please go to the one minute mark.

And here we have the original, hapless, Fredo demanding unwarranted respect from his brother Michael.

To modify an old, time honored saying; with Italian American “friends” like Fredo Cuomo defending our “ethnic” honor, we don’t need any enemies.

Hey paisano. Thanks for nothing!