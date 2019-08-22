Fredo says Trump sleeps well at night so he’s incompetent

Trump made an off-handed comment that nothing keeps him up and night. That triggered Chris Fredo Cuomo who came to the strange conclusion that that proves President Trump doesn’t perform his duties as well as past presidents.

At one point, Fredo said Trump hasn’t aged in two years which shows he’s not working and just doesn’t care or he’d look older like other presidents.

This analysis has to border on malfeasance. It’s bizarre but Fredo will never be remembered for his intellect. It’s also incredibly petty.