Free-attle Seattle Is Dying from “Rot and Filth”

KOMO aired a news special titled, ‘Seattle Is Dying’, that describes a city on the decline. Seattle is suffering from the same liberal disease that is eating away at parts of LA, San Francisco, and other cities — freebies and anarchism.

They spend one billion dollars each year to help the homeless while inviting more in with their freebies. It’s living up to its name, “Free-attle.” But then they don’t enforce the law so these lost souls break it.

“Rot and filth are being allowed to fester” and the police officers are not allowed to enforce laws.

“People come here because it’s called Free-attle and they believe if they come here they will get free food, free medical treatment, free mental health treatment, a free tent, free clothes and will be free of prosecution for just about everything; and they’re right.”

These tent cities are popping up and expanding all over the country. We too can be a third world nation one day. All we have to do is follow liberal/leftist policies. They never know when enough is enough.

THE HORRIBLE HORRIBLE LEFTIST CITY COUNCIL

In case you want to know why Seattle is in trouble, you only have to look at the city council. They are the rudest bunch of arrogant buffoons you would ever want to meet. They wouldn’t look up from their phones and computers to let a constituent speak.

The one woman who addressed him told him he was on a two-minute timer and she could not have cared less about his comments. They didn’t respond at the end, clearly showing their disdain.

He told the city council that they gave Pramila Jayapal their undivided attention and unlimited time the week before. Other citizens had one minute, he said.

Jayapal’s an arrogant communist. It’s sad that she commands the attention.

Dan Bongino commented on this video and said people need to make that video go viral.

Shame on the elitist bureaucrats in Seattle who didn’t even bother to get off their phones to pay attention to this concerned citizen. Here’s a brief video from my show. Full episode at https://t.co/XXuPqKlI7X pic.twitter.com/IzKKFtmxPt — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 22, 2019