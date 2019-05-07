FREE FALLING! Future of fake news DIMS as jobs are cut at CNN

Fake News purveyor CNN, which continues to plummet in ratings, announced Monday that more than 100 jobs have been axed at the ratings-challenged cable network.

Brian Stelter spun a bit, claiming there are “no layoffs” but rather “voluntary buyouts throughout the organization, and about 100 people opted for it.”

So what? Gone is gone! If you are offered a deal or told you might be fired, it’s all the same. They don’t need 100 people, and rumors say it’s 300.

The people took the buyouts in response to rumors of layoffs.

Just as CNN has adjusted to its place inside WarnerMedia, under its new corporate bosses, AT&T, FTVLive today is reporting CNN is preparing to part with 300 staffers. Approximately 100 will be offered a buyout package, per the report, and 200 will simply be pinkslipped.

The changes are anticipated to affect the veterans inside the company, who have long served CNN.

The report on Monday said, “many [of the job cuts] being older employees with years at the network.”

Stelter tweet-lied: “There’s a rumor making the rounds today about big impending layoffs at CNN. A CNN spokeswoman is knocking it down on the record: “No layoffs.” There WERE voluntary buyouts throughout the organization, and about 100 people opted for it.

There’s a rumor making the rounds today about big impending layoffs at CNN. A CNN spokeswoman is knocking it down on the record: “No layoffs.” There WERE voluntary buyouts throughout the organization, and about 100 people opted for it. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 6, 2019

FREE FALLIN’

The network was bought by AT&T. Are they really going to allow this free-fall to continue? According to Forbes, CNN dropped 26% in Prime Time as Fox News continues to dominate.

According to Deadline, AT&T’s decision to offer buyouts, similar to those offered at HBO and the remnants of Turner, was in an effort to chip away at approximately $170 billion in outstanding debt, which AT&T agreed to take on as a result of their acquisition of Time Warner announced in 2016. In March, AT&T restructured the majority of their TV assets under the umbrella of WarnerMedia, including CNN.

Their CNN ratings are abysmal and these layoffs/buyouts followed the April ratings plunge: