Free For All! WATCH the Violent Migrants Heading for the USA

What the media will not report on are the massive invasions every day at numerous points on our border.

NANCY’S GIFTS FROM GOD

This violent mob of criminals broke through the gate in Guatemala yesterday, in the same location they broke through last year.

The criminals leading these caravans blame the police for the violence.

Federal police escort them!



Lots of young men are coming and the Institute of Migration is aiding and abetting the invasion.

They show utter disrespect for our President.

OPPORTUNITY

None of these people look all that deprived. They are well-fed and dressed appropriately. Many have iPhones. This is a field trip for these opportunists.

In the municipality of mapastepec on the coast of chiapas , one of the caravans is temporarily delayed in a hostel where they await the permits awarded by the National Institute of migration.

All of them get permits to travel through Mexico to the United States — all of them.

They routinely gather in one of the most dangerous cities in the world, San Pedro Sula, to form US-bound caravans.

**REPORT: “Almost 1,000 people gathered Tuesday night in the town of San Pedro Sula in northern Honduras to form a new caravan to reach the United States.”** https://t.co/PSQZlhy6rv — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 10, 2019

Many of these people are violent. They aren’t all wonderful.



THE LYING MEDIA

The Socialist Axios news outlet reported that “Nothing stirs President Trump’s most radical ideas like immigration,” and entertains those some “consider illogical or wrong.” They are referencing his idea of sending all the illegals to sanctuary cities.

The idea is perfectly logical and right.

The President isn’t radical because he wants borders. The radicals at Axios wrote: “People who know Trump well say his obsession is fueled by a combination of goading from Fox, the president’s recognition that his signature campaign promise is unmet, and his frustration with restrictions on his power.”

The lying media even claimed the President “imposed the Muslim travel ban” as they argued their case, but there never was a Muslim ban. He banned several countries temporarily, the same ones Barack Obama banned. Axios knows this.

It is not an obsession to want to close the borders. It’s madness not to. These leftists don’t care what Americans want and are acting against the will of the people.

There are so many caravans on their way up to our border at this point, we’ve lost count. The equivalent of a caravan enters the U.S. illegally every week according to the border chief of the Rio Grande Valley.

The Senate’s solution is to discuss another lousy immigration reform bill instead of just following current laws.