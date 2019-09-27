Free Speech & Bigotry Towards Foreigners Banned in New York City

New York City has a new law which will shut down free speech. If anyone, motivated by hate, threatens someone with immigration authorities or calls them ILLEGAL ALIENS, they will be punished.

A 29-page directive out of City Hall’s Commission on Human Rights provides all the details including one punishment of fines up to $250,000 per offense.

It’s now against the law to threaten to call immigration authorities on someone or refer to them as an “illegal alien” when motivated by hate, the New York Post reported.

‘Alien’ means ‘non-citizen’ and ‘illegal’ refers to their immigration status. There is NOTHING wrong with the federal term.

According to the memo, that’s not okay.

“‘Alien’ — used in many laws to refer to a ‘noncitizen’ person — is a term that may carry negative connotations and dehumanize immigrants, marking them as ‘other,’” the memo states. “The use of certain language, including ‘illegal alien’ and ‘illegals,’ with the intent to demean, humiliate, or offend a person or persons constitutes discrimination.”

In addition to the above, the directive includes harassing people over their accents or limited grasp of the English language.

Examples as per the Post are:

“A hotel prohibits its housekeepers from speaking Spanish while cleaning because it would ‘offend’ hotel guests or make them uncomfortable,” reads one hypothetical.

“An Indian immigrant family complains to their landlord about mold and cockroaches in their unit. The landlord tells them to ‘just deal with it’ and threatens to call ICE if they file a complaint in housing court,” reads another.

“A store owner tells two friends who are speaking Thai while shopping in his store to ‘speak English’ and ‘go back to your country,’” reads a third.

The virtue-signallers are banning bigotry, annoying or insulting comments to foreigners, and free speech. This really has to go to the Supreme Court.

We’re losing our liberties people!