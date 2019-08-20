Freebie Warren Didn’t Draw 12,000 But It Was a Good-Sized Far-Left Crowd

The presidential campaign of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) claims that she drew 12,000 people to a town hall meeting on the campus of Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Monday evening. That has been repeated throughout the media, but Breitbart did some research and the was most likely an exaggeration. The reason it’s important is the left refuses to acknowledge the crowds President Trump draws.

All those freebies, with free college, is quite the draw, however.

Breitbart reports that the crowd, though sizeable, was no more than 4,000 to 6,000:

The college’s college security staff said they could not provide a crowd estimate. So Breitbart News contacted the office in charge of facilities rental at Macalester. The Warren campaign had initially rented the Leonard Center, which holds 4,000 people. That was deemed to be too small for the event, given expected attendance. So it was moved outside, to Shaw Field — the largest field on campus, with a capacity of 3,000, plus “spillover” beyond.

It seems fair to grant the Warren campaign an attendance of at least 4,000 — i.e. more than the Leonard Center. But given the size of Shaw Field, it is difficult to believe 12,000 people attended. A generous estimate would be 6,000.

Massive crowd for Warren in Minnesota pic.twitter.com/H6ioQhalmi — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 20, 2019

Macalester is a private school with a population of 2100 students. Here is a google maps blowup of the field:

The left likes to call everyone at a Trump rally, a white supremacist, so we would like to say in return, they must have a lot of commies in St. Paul because that’s basically what Warren is.