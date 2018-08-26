Freed NM Jihadis Hoped to Attack a Hospital, Other “Corrupt” Institutions

A handwritten document titled “Phases of a Terrorist Attack.” Talk of confronting and attacking “corrupt” institutions, including Atlanta’s Grady Memorial Hospital. Jokes about dying in jihad. An underground stash of weapons and ammunition. All of that and more was included in documents found at the extremist Muslim camp in New Mexico, CNN reported.

Most normal people would call this a terror cell.

THE STORY

Five jihadis, who ran an extremist Muslim compound in New Mexico, are free on bail thanks to a leftist judge who didn’t think there was enough to hold them. We are now being told more of the alarming details in a court filing made public this week.

As previously reported, eleven starving children were rescued from the camp and the body of one toddler was unearthed in a raid on the compound by the local sheriffs while the FBI watched and did nothing.

The leader of the terror group is the son of a prominent, radical imam in the United States. The imam Siraj Wahhaj Sr is an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing case. He testified to the good character of some of the terrorists, and he has called for the downfall of America.

RECONSIDER BAIL

The prosecutors asked a judge this week to reconsider bail for the five extremist Muslims now freed.

As part of the request, prosecutors on Friday cited the death of three-year-old Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj. They also detailed plans by the defendants to attack law enforcement and “specific targets such as teachers, schools, banks and other ‘corrupt’ institutions.” These facts were given to the first judge who freed them.

Quotes from the children were included in this request. Some of the children reportedly told authorities that Morten had “stated he wished to die in Jihad, as a martyr,” prosecutors revealed in their motion. “At times, Jany Leveille would laugh and joke about dying in Jihad as would Subhanna Wahhaj.”

Prosecutors also cited a letter from Morton to Wahhaj’s brother urging him to follow Allah “until he makes you die a martyr as you wanted and the only way is by joining the righteous.”

NOT ENOUGH TO HOLD THEM

The judge in the case agreed to let them all out on bail of only $20,000 each. She didn’t see enough evidence and even accused the prosecutors of being biased against Islam.

All five are charged with 11 counts of felony child abuse and they’re free.

The dead boy’s father, Siraj Wahhaj, 40, and his partner, illegal alien Jany Leveille, 35, have been charged with abuse of a child resulting in death. That is a first-degree felony with a penalty of up to life in prison, according to court documents. They were also charged with conspiracy to commit child abuse, also a first-degree felony.

Reports suggest Wahhaj kidnapped his son from the mother. They then performed a fatal exorcism on him to rid him of his seizure symptoms. Wahhaj believed they were signs of demonic possession.

READ MORE