Friend to World’s Dictators — Bernie Sanders Supports Maduro

Communist Bernie Sanders will not recognize Juan Guaido as the President of Venezuela. “I think the United States has got to work with the international community to make sure there is a free and fair election in Venezuela,” Bernie says.

He says this knowing this is not possible.

This is as the lunatic Nicolas Maduro refuses to allow humanitarian aid into the country while his people starve. Maduro closed the Brazil border to block aid. Maduro is a Democratic Socialist like Sanders and would rather his people starve then relent on his hateful goals.

Venezuela is currently in a constitutional crisis, as both Guaidó and Maduro claim to have won the country’s recent election.

During an interview on the far-left Univision with hard-left reporter Jorge Ramos, Sanders was asked if he considered Guaidó to be the legitimate president of Venezuela.

“No, I think what has to happen right now, I think that there are serious questions about the recent election. There are many people who feel it was a fraudulent election, and I think the United States has got to work with the international community to make sure there is a free and fair election in Venezuela,” Sanders said.

Oh sure, Bernie, diplomacy will work with a terrorist! Bernie is a liar and knows diplomacy won’t. It hasn’t. How much longer do Venezuelans have to suffer?

Bernie is making these comments as Russian diplomats are meeting with Maduro and Russian and Iranian soldiers are in Venezuela murdering activists.

Ramos followed up by asking Sanders whether Maduro should step down.

“I think clearly he has been very, very abusive. That is a decision of the Venezuelan people. So I think, Jorge, there’s got to be a free and fair election,” Sanders said.

What a joke. He knows the people have no say and the last election was fully corrupt.