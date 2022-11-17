FTX Funded Fake Studies on Anti-Virals for COVID

FTX funded studies (using depositors’ assets) that falsely claimed hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin were ineffective Covid treatments.

We’re in the hands of some very unscrupulous people.

In 2021, a study in the New England Journal of Medicine declared Ivermectin ineffective against COVID-19. FTX funded it probably with stolen investors’ money.

From FTX’s press release:

“Each year the SCT presents one award for a randomized clinical trial published the previous year that best exemplifies five key criteria including improvements to humankind and provides a basis for substantial and beneficial changes to health care.”

“The TOGETHER Trial is the largest placebo-controlled COVID-19 trial and has, so far, evaluated 11 different treatments for COVID-19. On May 16, the TOGETHER trial receives the award and announces more than $18 million in funding and purchase commitments from the FTX Foundation that will enable the expansion of the trial from Braziland Canada, to include experienced sites in South Africa, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Bahamas, Pakistan, Vietnam, and Ghana.”

In other related news, several other studies, including another study in Brazil, found ivermectin helps to reduce the risk of death by 92%.

There is evidence the FTX-funded study wasn’t even all that, but facts didn’t matter.

The study’s conclusion: “Treatment with ivermectin did not result in a lower incidence of medical admission to a hospital due to progression of Covid-19 or prolonged emergency department observation among outpatients with an early diagnosis of Covid-19.”

The results of FTX’s ivermectin study was widely cited by mainstream media as the final reason that ivermectin was ineffective.

It gets worse. The FTX Foundation also says they are/were invested in “next-generation coronavirus vaccines.”

Read more at Dr. Panda’s substack.

