Fueling Hate: Chuck Schumer Attacks SCOTUS Nominee Based on Religion

Amy Coney Barrett is brilliant, however, the fact that she is Catholic and a right-leaning woman has the Democrat [Socialists], especially Chuck Schumer, tearing her apart. She has been interviewed by President Trump and the interview was said to be acceptable. She is one of four he has met with the President and we don’t know where she stands in the lineup.

Schumer and others on the left will not even wait for confirmation hearings to damage the reputations of the candidates. They want to destroy the candidates before their voices are heard. He claims she will overturn Roe v. Wade (unlikely), so he and other leftists are openly mocking her religion.

Liberals are denouncing her because she is “very Catholic”.

Also interviewed Monday were Brett Kavanaugh of the District of Columbia Circuit, along with Raymond Kethledge and Amul Thapar of the 6th Circuit.

The 45-year old, mother of seven, has been a judge for less than a year but she clerked with Judge Antonin Scalia, something only a select few achieve.

Supreme Court Law Clerks who clerked with Barrett : her former colleagues unanimously agree that she “is a woman of remarkable intellect and character” who is “eminently qualified for the job.”

Judge Barrett is an originalist.

It is clear the President wants an originalist who will actually study the law in the case and render a decision based on the rule of law. Democrats want activist left-wing judges who legislate from the bench. Their idea of a justice is one who rewrites the law to meet left-wing objectives.

Her stated belief that life begins at conception makes her the most controversial of the SCOTUS picks. But she would be the judge who cements the President’s relationship with his base.

The Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is playing to his base at all times. Recently he has spoken with leftists demanding he stop Trump from picking a Supreme Court nominee. In addition to extreme partisanship, he is also a bigot with an odd interpretation of the First Amendment.

CHUCK SCHUMER WANTS TO REWRITE THE FIRST AMENDMENT

In July, 2014, he made it clear that if on the basis of religious conviction you refuse to pay for something Schumer wants you to pay for, he believes you forfeit your right to have a business. That was clear in his stance on the Hobby Lobby case.

“We wouldn’t tell the owners of Hobby Lobby to convert to a different religion or disobey their religion,” said Schumer. “But we don’t say that they have to open a company and go sell toys or hobby kits.” Businesses have no religious freedom, he said, because their “purpose is to profit from the open market.”

If true, a family-owned kosher deli or halal butcher would not have religious grounds to challenge a law.

CHUCK SCHUMER IS ANTI-CATHOLIC, ANTI-RELIGION, ANTI-RIGHT-LEANING WOMEN

Chuck Schumer ranted against Amy Coney Barrett on Twitter. In an introductory tweet he said: Amy Coney Barrett is a judge on the Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit & on @realDonaldTrump’s pre-approved list for SCOTUS. She passed his “litmus test” on overturning Roe v. Wade & striking down the ACA…

He then proceeded to share his great wisdom as a petty hack to determine where she stands on the big issues.

The big issues include Obamacare, a failure on many levels, something he will never admit. He tweeted: Barrett attacked the Supreme Court’s decision upholding the Affordable Care Act, which has helped millions of people secure health insurance coverage. https://t.co/JXJAbCmvN4

He tweeted about the other big issue of concern: Barrett also fought efforts to ensure that all women have access to contraceptives. https://www.scribd.com/document/83046828/Unacceptable-2-27-11am2 …

That is one of the hack’s many bald-faced lies. The truth is that she signed a letter in 2012 denouncing the Obama administration’s demand that religious employers be compelled to pay for health insurance contracts that cover “abortion-inducing drugs, contraception, and sterilization” in violation of their conscience.

It’s settled, shut up and sit down

The most telling tweet is this one: She disagrees with “stare decisis” – the idea that cases like Roe v. Wade are settled law in the courts – and instead has said she wants “space” for “reargument.” https://t.co/JcWyOx4uZl

The Supreme Court is fallible. If their argument is sound, they have nothing to worry about. He’s worried since Judge Barrett has supported overturning precedents that are not in line with the Constitution. Preserving precedents is a doctrine known as stare decisis.

The Democrat [Socialists] are great at declaring “settled law” when it is something they regard as a win. That isn’t the case when they disagree with the case. “Reargument”, as he calls it, actually takes place when the law is unconstitutional. An example of that can be found it the Democrat Jim Crow laws.

Many who actually follow the Constitution, our rule of law — that does not include any Democrats — believe Roe v. Wade was flawed and is an issue of state’s rights. In other words, it doesn’t belong in the Constitution, but rather with the states. It is still unlikely to be overturned but it could be limited. Currently, the unborn can be killed up to the moment of birth for any reason. Partial birth abortions are horrific.

The President will not have the support of his 51 Democrats in the Senate if he picks someone who will overturn Roe v. Wade. Susan Collins, the ‘Republican’ senator from Maine, who is actually a Democrat, has already made that clear. Pressure is being put on other very liberal Republicans, like ‘Republican’, Lisa Murkowski, the senator from Alaska.

Although approved by 53 senators, Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., opposed Barrett vehemently during Barrett’s Senate confirmation for the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals last year. She used an unlawful religious test, blasting Barrett for her deep Catholic faith, calling it “dogma.”

FEINSTEIN’S ANTI-CATHOLIC TEST

Feinstein specifically referenced a 2006 graduation speech where Barrett made several references to God. Barrett told graduates: “No matter how exciting any career is, what is it really worth if you don’t make it part of a bigger life project to know, love and serve the God who made you?”

Well, that cinched it. She was unacceptable to Feinstein.

That is clearly bigotry on Feinstein’s part. All the new justice has to do is follow the law, whatever it is found to be.

We won’t know if Barrett seeks to repeal Roe v. Wade unless she is nominated. Until then, Democrats who are demeaning the nominees are simply fueling hate.