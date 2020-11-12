Full tape of backdate whistleblower by agent who runs an anti-Trump burner account

Richard Hopkins, a military veteran, and USPS employee is the backdate whistleblower who allegedly recanted his story about his supervisors backdating ballots while speaking with a coercive federal agent. While the media reports he recanted, he says he did not.

It’s interesting to note that one of the agents who interviewed Mr. Hopkins runs an anti-Trump burner account.

The entire interview with the agent was two hours of coercion, but you listen to it and decide if he was coerced. To us, it sounds like the agent is putting words in his mouth and could be setting up a perjury trap.

As an aside, Mr. Hopkins was put on unpaid leave.

Listen:

The federal agent Russell Strasser runs an anti-Trump burner account according to James O’Keefe who shared some of his messages:

Did we forget to mention that Federal Agent Russell Strasser who interrogated and used coercion tactics on @USPS whistleblower Richard Hopkins also runs an Anti-Trump burner account @TitansFanJeff? pic.twitter.com/28yhPVnobj — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) November 11, 2020

Can you say deep state? The man running the investigation is a Democrat operative.