Funny Fetterman Clip for a Saturday Afternoon

Is this clip funny, or is God trying to tell us something? As John Fetterman, a wholly inept politician with far-far-left views, was giving a stump speech today. As he said, he is “ready to serve Pennsylvania,” American flags were falling down and blowing away behind him.

The metaphor is unmistakable.

Then he was heckled as soon as he got one platitude out about not selling out Pennsylvania to his crowd of admirers.


