A man in Spokane, Washington tried to break into a pot shop wearing underwear on his head to use as a mask and socks as gloves but he set off the store alarms. Pot burglar, 55-year-old Scott Hedge was wearing his Hanes boxer briefs on his head.

When the police arrived, he attempted to flee.

That’s when the fur patrol was set loose. The K-9 officer caught his man.