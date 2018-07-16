Fusion GPS, Hillary Clinton, and Putin All Tied Together in Today’s Presser

There was some very interesting information uncovered in the presser today and it isn’t that Trump is a traitor. It happens that Fusion GPS and Hillary Clinton are again in the thick of it.

Russian President Putin brought up the case of Bill Browder at the press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump Monday. Putin wants Browder extradited and claimed that Browder and his associates sent $400,000,000 [the translator might have made an error here, 400,000 is more likely] to the campaign of Hillary Clinton, money he says was sent out of Russia illegally. Browder, he claims, never paid taxes on it or the rest of the money he earned illicitly in Russia.

Fusion GPS was hired to get dirt on Browder for Putin. Fusion GPS is the company that concocted the Trump dossier based on information provided by Russian intelligence.

THE STORY

Bill Browder is an American-born British financier and CEO and co-founder of Hermitage Capital Management, an investment fund that at one time was the largest foreign portfolio investor in Russia. His grandfather once headed up the Communist Party USA. At the time, the party was closely tied to the Soviets.

Last year, the Russian Federation put Browder on the Interpol Most Wanted list.

London Banker Bill Browder was pushing for the Magnitsky Act and smear merchants Fusion GPS received $523,651 from Russians working for Putin to get dirt on Browder.

Putin was vehemently opposed to Magnitsky — it curtailed the activities of some of his corrupt Oligarchs.

Browder said Fusion GPS was trying to get him imprisoned and killed.

“If it is true that Glenn Simpson was supplying information about me to the Russian government, it’s far more serious than smear campaigning or Foreign Agents Registration Act [FARA] violations,” said Browder last November.

Browder mentioned FARA because Fusion GPS never registered as a foreign agent.

Fusion GPS keeps popping up

Russian President Putin brought Bill Browder up today when he suggested Robert Mueller use the treaty as an official request to investigate the 12 intelligence officers named in the Mueller indictment. He wants it to be reciprocal, however. That’s when Putin mentioned Browder who he would want in exchange.

He said Browder and his associates…they sent a huge amount of money, $400,000,000, to Hillary Clinton as a contribution to the campaign of Hillary Clinton. Putin said the contribution might have been legal. But the way the money was earned was illegal in Russia, he said.

Browder had claimed that the company called Prevezon Holdings hired Glenn Simpson of Fusion GPS to smear him and Sergei Magnitsky on behalf of Vladimir Putin. Fusion GPS is the company that produced the dossier based on dirt provided by senior Russian government officials.

In other words, Hillary’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee hired the same firm that went after Browder and Magnitsky. Magnitsky died in a Russian prison and there are questions about how he died. Browder barely got out of Russia with his life.

It is also interesting to note that the lawyer for Prevezon was Natalia Veselnitskaya who met with Donald Trump Jr. and others in Trump Tower. Many believe Donald Jr. was set up by Fusion GPS.

Browder is irate, concerned that Trump will trade him to Russia, but that won’t happen.

Go to about 05:00 on the mark: