‘Future of the Dem Party’ Ocasio-Cortez Just Said ICE Freely Molests Women

In a response to Katie Pavlich this morning, Ocasio-Cortez just made a horrible, dishonest comment about ICE.

After the last remaining NAZI in the US was deported, Ms. Pavlich tweeted, “ wants to abolish ICE. Today ICE deported an actual Nazi from her congressional district in Queens.”

The Socialist’s awful answer was “#AbolishICE means not having an agency that incarcerates children and sexually assaults women with impunity.”

This woman is headed to Congress and spews hateful lies. Democrats protect her because she is pushing the extreme agenda they want.

ICE has not been accused of sexually assaulting any women but the cartels do.

Her comment about deportation is ludicrous because she has already called for open borders.

The white supremacy mantra she promotes is bigotry against the people who hold the majority. She’s a racist.

This is the ‘future of the Democrat Party’ and if you pick them at the voting booth, you pick her and her hate-filled, inaccurate views and policies, including open borders.

 

