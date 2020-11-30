GA caves to Abrams groups, “We will lose both Senate seats in January”

Reporter Paul Sperry wrote on Twitter that Georgia election officials capitulated to Stacey Abrams pressure groups and will use drop boxes for the January 5th Senate runoffs. There will also be early processing.

We reported this on the 25th.

So, all the corruption we are seeing in the presidential election will be repeated.

We will lose it all. At least if we keep the Senate, we can hold back the stacking of the Supreme Court, the addition of two Democrat states, the elimination of the filibuster, and the destruction of the Electoral College.

One County GOP official warned, “We will lose both Senate seats in January.”

Absolutely, the election is corrupt. Drop boxes invite corruption as does early voting. The media is not only covering it up, they’re lying about it. That includes Fox News.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has also approved the very corrupt practice of ballot harvesting.

We are witnessing the erasing of our Republic in real-time.

Stacey Abrams is tied into the Georgia red-green axis.

WHERE ARE YOU, SENATORS?

Lin Wood pointed out that it doesn’t make sense that Perdue and Loeffler are not demanding a special session of the Georgia legislature to address this fraud.

It does make sense. They’re scared. What the hell is going on in Georgia?

Governor Kemp and Secretary of State Raffensperger have to be corrupt.

GEORGIA OFFICIALS WANT ELECTION MACHINES ERASED

In the meantime, Lin Wood is fighting to keep Georgia from wiping and resetting all the voting machines tomorrow. A judge put an injunction on Georgia and then took it off within hours. Since then, a firm representing Lin Wood sent a spoliation letter to the Board of Elections demanding they preserve the data and ballots.

On Friday, Sidney Powell sued for an emergency injunction to preserve the machines. She wants them confiscated.

Where is the FBI and the DoJ?

And don’t tell me it’s because Trump is so hated. They hate the right, period.