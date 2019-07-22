GA Rep Now Says Fellow Trump Hater Had Her Fearing for Her Life

Georgia State Rep. Erica Thomas, a far-left, race-obsessed politician, accused a customer in a store of telling her to go back to where she came from this past week. The suggestion being he was a Trump supporter. The man, who actually told her to stand back because she was on an express line with a lot of groceries, is a Cuban Trump-hating Democrat named Eric Sparkes.

She gave a hysterical account to the media.

Then she walked it back.

Oh shocking. He didn’t tell her to go back to where she came from. The truth is finally emerging. pic.twitter.com/mCu7aY6XSd — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) July 21, 2019

Now she says she didn’t walk it back and claims she feared for her life. The woman is literally twice his size and it is hard to believe.

Thomas wants the man arrested.