Gallup Poll Shows Democrat Party Prefers Socialism, Neg on Capitalism

Democrat Party youth love socialism. As a result, the latest Gallup poll now shows that only 47 percent of Democrats have a positive attitude toward capitalism. Also, among Democrats, 57 percent have a positive view of socialism.

Republicans remain supportive of capitalism.

For the first time in Gallup’s measurement over the past decade, Democrats have a more positive image of socialism than they do of capitalism. Attitudes toward socialism among Democrats have not changed materially since 2010, with 57% today having a positive view. The major change among Democrats has been a less upbeat attitude toward capitalism, dropping to 47% positive this year — lower than in any of the three previous measures. Republicans remain much more positive about capitalism than about socialism, with little sustained change in their views of either since 2010.

Socialism was popular in the early 20th century and it was a train wreck. The top-down rationing by the powers-that-be became obviously unworkable. Capitalism gave us the standard of living we have today.

The youth are being told that Venezuela doesn’t apply, we will be Denmark, not that Denmark is a good goal. It’s a small country and there is no comparison.

Democrats latest clarion call is the idea of “Democratic Socialism.” Socialism by any other name is still socialism and eventually communism, and trying to infiltrate it into our modern political process and system of government is dangerous.

Democrats, now Socialists, are embracing open borders, Single Payer, free college and vocational school, free everything, and a communist version of universal basic income with no strings attached.

They also embrace anarchy. It’s hard to know if the media drives the Democrat Party or it’s the reverse but, in the end, it’s obvious they are in bed together. When the red army of Antifa or Black Lives Matter are violent and looking for trouble, the media calls them patriots and opponents of Nazis. They are fake news in their omissions and tainting of facts.

High-profile Democrats are admitting they are Socialists or at least cop to loving many of the ideas. It’s good they are being honest but it’s not good they are Socialists. If you vote Democrat, you are voting for socialism.

THE FUTURE OF THE DEMOCRAT PARTY

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), the party of know-nothing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, are the new face of the Democratic National Committee (DNC). Indeed, the DNC chair Tom Perez was very excited about saying O-Cortez is the ‘future of the Democrat Party”. They have already emerged as its loudest voice. The group advocates for the abolition of capitalism, the abolition of prisons, the abolition of ICE, the implementation of Communist healthcare, free college and vocational school, a universal basic income, free housing, and a boycott of Israel.

All of that would quickly destroy the USA. In fact, it already is doing just that. Look at our cities with their rich and poor, crime and degradation and thank a Democrat.

This is what the Democrat Party now stands for.