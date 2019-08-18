Gasbag Mooch Can’t Stop Chatting! Calls Trump Supporters Cultists

Anthony ‘Mooch’ Scaramucci, who held his ‘communications’ job in the White House for ten or eleven days due to incompetence, has gone from an avid Trump supporter to a vicious never Trumper. It sounds personal. He is also married to a Democrat never Trumper.

Laughably, Mooch thinks he’s a “very loyal guy.” He even made up a tale of ICE tearing babies from their mother’s breasts while on Media Buzz Sunday. Not only is he trashing the President, he’s condescendingly degrading his supporters.

He’s right though. Trump supporters are cultists, constitutional cultists, who like the rule of law and don’t want to surrender the Bill of Rights to the Democrat fascists.

Anthony Scaramucci says Trump is a “jackass,” who’s “crazy” and “narcissistic.” He predicts Trump will drop out of the presidential race by March.

“He’s got the self-worth in terms of his self-esteem of a small pigeon. It’s a very small pigeon,” Mooch said.

“I think the guy is losing it, mentally. He has declining mental faculties; he’s becoming more petulant; he’s becoming more impetuous”

He has also called the President a “racist.”

Scaramucci likened President Trump to the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. “It’s a sign of a meltdown … Are they [Republicans] going to clean it up, which they have to do, or are they going to try and cover it up and have this reactor explode sometime after the next election?”

Low-class Anthony Scaramucci has been talking to Bill Kristol about trying to force Trump off the GOP ticket in 2020. He has said he’s been given support from others since the start of his feud with the president, but declined to name those people, according to CNBC.

CRAZY MOOCH ON MEDIA BUZZ

Scaramucci went on Media Buzz on Sunday and accused Trump of being a cult leader and his supporters of being cultists. He rattled off many of the Democrat talking points.

My faceoff w/ @WScaramucci on why he’s turned on Trump, whether his language is too harsh & whether he profits from an anti-POTUS campaign #Mediabuzz https://t.co/j0PM37L3Xm — HowardKurtz (@HowardKurtz) August 18, 2019

We can fault the President for hiring this jerk in the first place. He has a slug quality.

THE COMMENTS THAT GOT HIM “BRUTALLY FIRED”

In an interview with Ryan Lizza at NY Magazine published in July 2017, Mooch began by threatening to fire the entire communications staff. He was angry that Lizza knew about a dinner he attended with the President, his wife, and Sean Hannity.

Lizza wouldn’t give up his sources at Mooch’s request. Mooch responded, saying, “What I’m going to do is, I will eliminate everyone in the comms team and we’ll start over.”

Lizza laughed, not sure if Scaramucci was joking.

We picked out the most stunning quotes from Mooch’s interview:

ABOUT LEAKERS: “They’ll all be fired by me,” he said. “I fired one guy the other day. I have three to four people I’ll fire tomorrow. I’ll get to the person who leaked that to you. Reince Priebus—if you want to leak something—he’ll be asked to resign very shortly.”

PRIEBUS WASN’T INVITED AND SCARAMUCCI THINKS HE’S WORRIED: “Reince is a f*cking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac,” Scaramucci said. He channelled Priebus as he spoke: “ ‘Oh, Bill Shine is coming in. Let me leak the f**king thing and see if I can c*ck-block these people the way I c*ck-blocked Scaramucci for six months.’ ”

ON THINKING HIS FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE WAS LEAKED:

“I’ve called the F.B.I. and the Department of Justice,” he told me.

“Are you serious?” I [Lizza] asked.

“The swamp will not defeat him,” he said, breaking into the third person. “They’re trying to resist me, but it’s not going to work. I’ve done nothing wrong on my financial disclosures, so they’re going to have to go f**k themselves.”

ON NOT WANTING MEDIA ATTENTION: “I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to s*ck my own c*ck,” he said, speaking of Trump’s chief strategist. “I’m not trying to build my own brand off the f*cking strength of the President. I’m here to serve the country.”

ON HIS LOYALTY TO TRUMP: “What I want to do is I want to f*cking kill all the leakers and I want to get the President’s agenda on track so we can succeed for the American people.”

Mooch’s tweet immediately after the interview, claims that the financial disclosure of his businesses was a leak and a felony. He suggested Preibus was the guilty party with a hashtag. It went viral.

Here it is:

The truth is that the reporter who published the disclosure got the information from the Ex-Im bank and it’s public information.

After this interview, Scaramucci took back his attack on Priebus and said he never meant Priebus is the leaker. He just hashtagged Priebus because he’s the Chief of Staff.

Who wouldn’t “brutally fire” him???