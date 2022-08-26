‘Gender Affirming Care’ a Trojan Horse Entering America’s Schools

By Mark Schwendau

With all the new information coming into the world and with all the new technology coming into the world, one would think America’s educators and their related unions would have too much to do to add programs of indoctrination and propaganda. Programs may go against the families of the children who come to school as students to learn. Programs that may go against the houses of worship the children attend on weekends and throughout the week.

Most Americans know that part of the communist manifesto is to destroy the family unit first. Most Americans want to know who is behind this sudden thrust to sew gender confusion into our students between instructions in “the basics.”

Many states are countering this apparent new thrust at indoctrinating the nation’s youth with a program of gender confusion, as reported in a recent article by USA Today:

Alabama HB 1, SB 10: “Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act” prohibits gender confirmation therapy for minors and medical treatment without parental consent.

Florida HB 935: “Vulnerable Child Protection Act” criminalizes transgender surgical procedures and medical treatments.

Georgia HB 401: Vulnerable Child Protection Act” prevents health care professionals from performing transgender medical procedures on minors.

Kansas SB 214: “Making it a crime for a physician to perform gender reassignment surgery or hormone replacement therapy on certain children” criminalizes providing transgender medical treatment to minors.

Kentucky HB 477: “An Act relating to parental consent for transgender healthcare services” prohibits transgender healthcare services for minors without parental consent.

Louisiana SB 104: “Provides relative to gender therapy and minors” prohibits minors’ consent to receive gender therapy and requires parental consent under certain circumstances.

Missouri SB 442: “Modifies provisions relating to gender reassignment treatment for children” prohibits transgender medical treatment to anyone younger than 18.

Montana HB 427: “An Act Providing for Youth Health Protection Laws” prohibits health care providers from performing gender confirmation procedures on minors.

New Hampshire HB 68: “Relative to the definition of child abuse” adds gender confirmation treatments and surgery to the definition of child abuse.

Oklahoma SB 676: “An Act relating to crime and punishment; making certain medical treatment unlawful; providing a definition; providing for certain penalty; providing for codification; and providing an effective date” prohibits transgender medical procedures for anyone younger than 21 years old.

South Carolina H4047: “SC Minor Child Compassion and Protection Act” criminalizes transgender medical treatments for minors with some exceptions.

Tennessee HB0578: Acts to amend prior bills prohibiting gender confirmation therapy without parental consent to prepubescent minors and minors who have entered puberty.

Texas HB 4014, SB 1646, HB 2693, HB 1399, HB 68: Prohibits gender confirmation procedures for minors; classifies transgender medical procedures as child abuse.

Utah HB 92: “Medical Practice Amendments” prohibits medical professionals from performing transgender procedures on a minor.

Other states, led by the left, are in full war mode with parents.

The lefty’s game plan appears to be to have educators discuss gender identity so much that they create a new condition called “gender dysphoria.” Wikipedia defines this new term as:

“Gender dysphoria (GD) is the distress a person experiences due to a mismatch between their gender identity—their personal sense of their own gender—and their sex assigned at birth.”

The hypocrisy of these people comes out when social media platform Facebook first comes out saying there are 58 different genders, and then as if to not be outdone, the World Health Organization (WHO) comes out with 72.

One would think the parent would always trump the school in the matter of looking out for the wellbeing of their minor children, but that is not always the case, as was just seen in the State of Arkansas.

In that state, a three-judge panel of the 8th United States Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a district court’s earlier ruling temporarily blocking Arkansas ACT 626. This 2021 act, titled “The SAFE Act,” prevented healthcare professionals from providing or referring someone under 18 to “gender transition procedures.”

Gender-affirming care is recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) as encompassing a wide range of social, psychological, behavioral, and medical interventions. These are “designed to support and affirm an individual’s gender identity” when it conflicts with the gender they were assigned at birth. It is said such interventions help transgender people align various aspects of their lives — emotional, interpersonal, and biological — with the gender they want to identify with. The American Psychiatric Association (APA) now states that such identities can run anywhere along a continuum, including man, woman, a combination of those, neither of those, and fluid.

It is to be noted that as recently as the 1970s, the APA identified homosexuals as mentally ill.

So how did this change happen in an apparent 180 degrees in 50 years?

The book “The Homosexual Agenda” noted in 2003 that an orchestrated effort was underway to infiltrate organizations such as the APA and our schools and churches to change the culture.

The problem America is seeing with many of these gender-affirming care “interventions” is they often lack parental consent and are carried out behind parents’ backs.

One recent example was offered on The Laura Ingraham show “The Ingraham Angle” of FOX News, where she hosted a Florida father, Wendell Perez. He reported his daughter attempted suicide twice after her school encouraged others to call her a boy after giving her a new male name. As a parent of his minor daughter, Perez was never notified about meetings discussing her gender identity conducted without his knowledge behind his back.

WendellPerez appeared with his attorney as he is now taking legal action after the elementary school counselor told him his 12-year-old daughter had attempted suicide over issues with her gender identity. Perez reported that the counselor explained to him he was not informed about his daughter’s gender identity situation because of his “Catholic beliefs.”

If the account of Perez turns out to be true, this is clearly a case of “school bullying,” which brings two thoughts to mind:

It is important to know what leads up to every school shooting because if you want to stop a problem, you have to get to the root cause. Thinking back in time, The very first thing First Lady Melania Trump said she wanted to take up as a cause after her husband Donald Trump became president was “bullying”.

In our country of America, it is universally understood minor children are not old enough to do the following until they reach the age of 18:

Vote Register for the Selective Service (for males) Join the Military Engage in consensual sex Have an alcoholic drink Get a body piercing or tattoo Buy a pet Sign a contract Change their name Open a brokerage account and buy stock Use dangerous work machines such a warehouse forklift or a meat slicer at a grocery store Book a hotel room Become a realtor Become a notary public Enter an adults-only store/club Skydive or race cars Give informed consent for medical procedures Work in a bar serving drinks Sign themselves out of school Be called for jury duty Open a bank account Have sex legally with someone over 18 Get married without parental permission Get a 10-year Passport Get a Costco or Sam’s Club card Buy real estate or apply for a mortgage Apply to find their biological parents if they are adopted Drive a taxi, limo, or bus Get a license to drive a commercial truck or operate heavy equipment Be home alone without an adult Go to the ER alone and get treatment Work full time in the school year Register to give blood or be an organ donor Apply for credit cards File a lawsuit Adopt a child Create a will Buy a car Rent an apartment Be out after curfew without employment Buy pornography Sue someone Pawn your belongings Buy spray paint Gamble such as the lottery or at the track Buy over the counter drugs Rent a timeshare residence Use a ride-sharing scooter like Bird or Lime Consent to their own medical care Move out of their parents’ home Be licensed to ride a large CC motorcycle Ring up alcohol or drug products as a store cashier

And yet, with all of these things, we have laws to protect minors as they remain in the care of their parents and legal guardians we have some on the left who think it is okay to go behind these protector’s backs too:

Change a minor child’s legal name?

Administer hormone blockers?

Have an abortion because the girl who wants to be a boy got pregnant?

Surgery to remove a boy’s Adams Apple to look more like a girl…Surgery to remove a girl’s breasts to look more like a boy…Surgery to modify genitalia to fit a gender identity of the month?

The only way this kind of nonsense will ever be stopped in this country is to find the source of this “misinformation” and then cut off the head of this beast. Every writer who conducts research writing an article learns something new. I learned that the WHO was heavily involved in this yet again.

Coincidence? I think not!

I would like some gender-affirming care. I would like to be respected as a Bible-believing Christian, America first, heterosexual male.

That accomplished; I want this process of “gender affirmation” carried out as an orchestrated agenda of the left in this country for what it is, CHILD ABUSE, and be prosecuted!

Call it propaganda, call it indoctrination, call it brainwashing, call it coercion, call it grooming…

Just don’t call it educational pedagogy!

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published seven books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles, some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic, while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

