General Flynn’s lawyer files motion for dismissal suggesting he was framed

Sidney Powell, General Flynn’s attorney, has filed a motion to dismiss the perjury charge against him based on new evidence, which is still under seal. The filing notes that the FBI fought to keep exculpatory evidence hidden.

GENERAL FLYNN WAS FRAMED

“This morning the govt produced to Mr. Flynn stunning Brady evidence that proves Mr. Flynn’s allegations of having been deliberately set up and framed by corrupt agents at the top of the FBI,” General Flynn’s attorney wrote in a filing.

“The new evidence defeats any argument that the interview of Mr. Flynn on January 24, 2017, was material to any “investigation.” The government has deliberately suppressed this evidence from the inception of this prosecution—knowing there was no crime by Mr. Flynn,” his attorney Sidney Powell states in the additional filing.

The filing indicates that FBI Director Wray and FBI General Counsel Dana Boente led the charge internally against the DOJ’s disclosure of this Brady evidence.

Boente, who briefly served as acting Attorney General after Trump became president, personally signed off on one of the federal spy warrants against former Trump campaign affiliate Carter Page.

Boente and Wray deny they led the charge.

“The assertion that Director Wray pushed to withhold exculpatory evidence in the Michael Flynn case is absolutely false,” said Brian Hale, assistant director of the #FBI’s Office of Public Affairs in an email to EpochTimes.

The same goes for Boente, the email claims.

The government might not see these documents as exculpatory.

Peter Svab, an attorney for The Epoch Times says, “It’s not clear whether the government deems the documents provided to General Flynn on April 24 are exculpatory. There have been disagreements between the defense and the prosecutors on what is and isn’t exculpatory.”

EVIDENCE ALLEGEDLY SHOWS

The evidence is not available to the public. However, the redacted evidence allegedly shows that his original attorneys made a secret deal with the prosecution.

The government allegedly “used the threat of prosecution against his son to strike terror in @GenFlynn. His Covington attys agreed to benefit the govt by making a secret deal w/Van Grack by hiding Giglio Brady material that would have benefited the defense & impeach the govt case.”

General Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell filed a motion to dismiss the charges against Flynn based on this new, possibly exculpatory, evidence of egregious government conduct.

If this is true and the judge agrees, General Flynn needs to sue for wrongful prosecution so he can buy another house. He’s been bankrupted and had to sell his home, He is deeply in debt.

GENERAL FLYNN IS BACK ON TWITTER

Also, General Flynn is back on Twitter and has posted his declaration:

