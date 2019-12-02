George and Kellyanne Conway Are Trending on Twitter & It’s Not Good

George Conway has hit a new low. He’s gone from tweeting vile messages about Trump to calling his wife an “enabler” to quote-tweeting his wife, Kellyanne Conway. On Monday, he responded to her post about former Vice President Joe Biden.

Kellyanne Conway, who serves as President Trump’s White House counselor, tweeted a video of Biden talking about his “hairy legs” and how kids used to “rub my leg down … and then watch the hair come back up again.”

“Sleepy Joe is Creepy Joe,” she wrote. “We need Ukraine’s help to defeat THIS guy?”

George Conway replied, quote-tweeing her, “Your boss apparently thought so.”

Believe this is the first time George Conway has quote tweeted Kellyanne like this pic.twitter.com/Xhb38YQ73J — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 2, 2019

It’s a new low for sexist George. He treats his wife like dirt and is humiliating her when she makes a point. Kellyanne Conway and Conway are trending and the left is mocking her mercilessly, not Biden who made a complete fool of himself in 2017.

WATCH: Sleepy Joe is Creepy Joe. We need Ukraine’s help to defeat THIS guy? https://t.co/QsCwihXAB6 — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) December 2, 2019

He’s a leftist celebrity for now, but he will fall and he will fall hard. He’s crazy, realy.