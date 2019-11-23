George Conway insults his wife on Twitter as an enabler and cheerleader

“I have little doubt that, within the lifespans of many reading this tweet, students throughout the world will learn in their history books that a deeply psychologically unwell man — also a criminal — was president of the United States in the late 2010s,” Conway said Friday on Twitter.

Sportswriter Larry Brooks responded to Conway’s tweet, saying, “Your wife is an enabler. Your wife is a cheerleader. What kind of game do you think you’re playing?”

Conway replied, “She’s both, but that doesn’t mean I’m playing a game.”

I have little doubt that, within the lifespans of many reading this tweet, students throughout the world will learn in their history books that a deeply psychologically unwell man—also a criminal—was president of the United States in the late 2010s. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 22, 2019

Your wife is an enabler. Your wife is a cheerleader. What kind of game do you think you’re playing? — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) November 22, 2019

Meanwhile, his wife Kellanne Polis is doing her job. She congratulated Adam Schiff and posted the President’s improved poll numbers thanks to Schiff’s impeachment tribunal.

PRESIDENT TRUMP RESPONDED

“Kellyanne is great but she’s married to a total whack job,” Trump told the Fox & Friends trio Friday morning. “I don’t even know him. I met him for a second, he’s gotta be some kind of nut job.”

Trump joked that his senior advisor must have “done some bad things” to her husband over the years for him to behave the way he does.

“That guy is crazy,” Trump said.

CNN reporter Daniel Dale is reporting the President’s comments as if he was serious.

Trump calls George Conway a “wack job.” He says of Kellyanne, “She must have done some baaad things to him,” “some number on him,” because he is “crazy.” — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 22, 2019

The scene at Joe Biden’s town hall in Winterset, Iowa pic.twitter.com/yEP4TJJlD3 — Thomas Kaplan (@thomaskaplan) November 23, 2019

.@JoeBiden begins answering question about debating Trump by pointing to how each Democratic debate has drawn lower and lower ratings. Says he hasn’t been as aggressive as some might want against Dems but he knows how to deal with bullies. pic.twitter.com/3qMLG0fNrI — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) November 23, 2019