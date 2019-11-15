George Conway picks a fight with Donald Trump Jr.

Kellyanne Conway’s husband has taken the next step into insanity.

Fake conservative lawyer and Trump hater, George Conway picked a fight with Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted about the witnesses earlier: “America hired @realDonaldTrump to fire people like the first three witnesses we’ve seen. Career government bureaucrats and nothing more.”

America hired @realDonaldTrump to fire people like the first three witnesses we’ve seen. Career government bureaucrats and nothing more. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 15, 2019

Conway replied to Trump Jr., tweeting: “Each of Taylor, Kent, and Yovanovitch has more intelligence, talent, integrity, decency, honor, and patriotism in each of their fingers than you and your father will ever have.”

Each of Taylor, Kent, and Yovanovitch has more intelligence, talent, integrity, decency, honor, and patriotism in each of their fingers than you and your father will ever have. https://t.co/xthvCDPX8C — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 15, 2019

That’s who Georgie is. He’s someone who launches vile ad hominem attacks with no substance. Pity Kellyanne.

Donald Jr. didn’t let his comments pass. He called him a “disgrace” for routinely and publicly embarrassing his wife to get retweets and build his own sanctimonious brand.

A guy who routinely & publicly embarrasses his wife by attacking her boss for the purpose of getting retweets and building his own brand is giving lectures on honor, integrity & decency. 🙄 I’m sure your family really appreciates it, George. You’re a disgrace. https://t.co/KRMMlxKyVh — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 15, 2019