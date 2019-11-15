George Conway picks a fight with Donald Trump Jr.

Kellyanne Conway’s husband has taken the next step into insanity.

Fake conservative lawyer and Trump hater, George Conway picked a fight with Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted about the witnesses earlier: “America hired @realDonaldTrump to fire people like the first three witnesses we’ve seen. Career government bureaucrats and nothing more.”

Conway replied to Trump Jr., tweeting: “Each of Taylor, Kent, and Yovanovitch has more intelligence, talent, integrity, decency, honor, and patriotism in each of their fingers than you and your father will ever have.”

That’s who Georgie is. He’s someone who launches vile ad hominem attacks with no substance. Pity Kellyanne.

Donald Jr. didn’t let his comments pass. He called him a “disgrace” for routinely and publicly embarrassing his wife to get retweets and build his own sanctimonious brand.

