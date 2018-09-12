George Papadopoulos Ties Hillary to the Operatives Who Likely Framed Him

Former Trump aide George Papadopoulos and his wife Symona appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show last night to provide details about the Mueller case against him.

He admitted he lied, said it was a stupid thing to do, but added that he did not plead guilty to collusion.

Papadopoulos said that he was in London to help the campaign establish better relationships with Russia and “randomly” met Russia-connected Maltese professor Joseph Mifsud.

Papadopoulos said he didn’t know what Mifsud’s purpose was, but he described it as “incredibly shady.” He was concerned he was working for someone else.

His wife weighed in on what she learned about Professor Mifsud, which included that he was a contributor to the Clinton Foundation.

It was in London that Papadopoulos also met Clinton-tied former Australian diplomat Alexander Downer.

HE NOTIFIEDTHE FBI

Papadopoulos told Hannity it felt like a bomb was dropped on him. He said he was so suspicious of what was going on that he notified the FBI that he suspected Downer was illegally recording their conversations.

That’s like noticing his neighbor’s chickens are missing and reporting it to the wolf.

He is the one who told the FBI, later lied out of fear, and was then charged and convicted by Mueller’s team. That’s entrapment.

As for whether he was set up, Papadopoulos tweeted that is was “laughable” to think their meeting was random.

“The notion that Downer randomly reached out to me just to have a gin and tonic is laughable. Some organization or entity sent him to meet me. For the sake of our republic and the integrity of this investigation, I think it’s time Downer is as exposed as Christopher Steele.”

CLINTON’S EVERYWHERE IN THIS CONVICTION

The former Australian foreign minister also has connections to the Clintons, having arranged one of the largest foreign donations ever to the Clinton Foundation to fight AIDS — $25 million, according to The Hill.

He was a corrupt Hillary donor before he helped launch the Russia-Trump probe. He also lied about how the information was passed to the FBI.

Hillary’s campaign and the DNC financed the unverified and largely disproven dossier.

Hillary has a history of this sort of thing. Let’s not forget that she put an innocent videographer in prison to cover for her lies about the Benghazi attack.

