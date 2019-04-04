George Soros donated millions to anti-Trump research firm Fusion GPS

The left has a vast empire of dark money groups including the Fund for a Better Future and The Democracy Integrity Project.

Dark money groups funded in part by George Soros investigated Donald Trump. IRS filings show these groups, linked to several wealthy leftists, contributed millions to the cause.

Through these two newly-formed groups, they spread propaganda to destroy the Trump presidency. They worked alongside Fusion GPS and Christopher Steele who were employed by the Clinton campaign and the Clinton DNC to spread malicious stories.

THE DEMOCRACY INTEGRITY PROJECT

The Democracy Integrity Project, partially funded by Soros paid firms tied to Fusion GPS and dossier author Christopher Steele more than $3.8 million in 2017 to provide research and analysis to “government entities,” according to IRS filings.

The Democracy Integrity Project was founded by a former Dianne Feinstein staffer, Daniel Jones, in January 2017. Another such group, the Fund for a Better Future donated over $2 million to The Democracy Integrity Project in 2017.

Shadow Media to Get Trump

Jones has admitted he hired Fusion GPS and the dossier author, Christopher Steele to continue the Russia interference meddling [and Trump] ‘probe’. Jones considers himself a “shadow media organization helping the government [Democrats in government]. These people are all leftists.

The information Jones’ group uncovered was to be shared with policymakers and the press whether it was real news or propaganda. They hired Steele and Fusion GPS. Fusion worked for then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her Democratic National Committee.

Fusion hired Steele in June 2016 to deliver opposition research – dirt – on a man he hated, Donald Trump.

In March 2017, the FBF, according to Jones to Adam Waldman, an attorney with links to Christopher Steele, helped plant a Reuters article about Russian investments in the Trump Organization’s properties in Florida.

The Fund for a Better Future Worked Closely With the Democracy Integrity Project

The Fund for a Better Future (FBF) has given to environmental causes, Planned Parenthood, and the League of Conservation Voters. All are progressive groups. Soros gave them a million dollars.

The FBF is run by environmentalists and its person in charge is an environmental extremist from California named Mike Mantell. Board members include two David and Lucille Packard Foundation trustees and the president of the Wyss Foundation, founded by a Swiss billionaire environmental extremist Hansjorg Wyss.

One board member of FBF is Open Space Institute President Christopher Elliman. Based out of New York, one of its board members is Tom Steyer’s brother Hume. Tom is the environmental madman who is trying to get Trump impeached. FBF has worked closely with Tom Steyer.

The Democracy Integrity Project and the FBF have tentacles everywhere. They provide lawyers for illegal alien criminals.

They Work with a False Flag Operation

TDIP has also worked closely with New Knowledge, a cybersecurity firm that has been accused of orchestrating a self-described “false flag” operating in the special election for an Alabama Senate seat in 2017.

TDIP and New Knowledge partnered to work on a website called Disinfo2018, which tracked the stories Russian bots promoted during the 2018 midterm elections.

They watched Russian bots and copied them, destroying Roy Moore’s candidacy. They have not been arrested, but they are after all, backed by billionaire leftist activists like the untouchable George Soros.