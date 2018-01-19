George Soros’ Open Borders Org Even Trolls Conservative/Libertarian Sites for Amnesty

Independent Sentinel is a website for conservatives and libertarians, yet George Soros’ far-left open borders’ groups email me at least ten times a day, pushing DREAMers. America’s Voice is the worst. So far today, I have received 11 of these BS emails and it’s only 1:00pm. America’s Voice Education is an organization formed by George Soros’s Open Society Foundations.

If they are emailing me constantly, can you imagine the money they have?

Their self-described mission is to create a voice in support of immigration reform through public education activities connected to the national Reform Immigration for America campaign. Discover the Networks describes it differently, as: This open-borders group seeks to promote “comprehensive” immigration reform that includes a robust agenda in favor of amnesty for illegal aliens.

Their mission is open borders. Why is it so important? as we informed readers yesterday, Daily Caller secured a memo by Soros’s Center for American Progress which emphasized the importance of passing DACA legislation. As the memo phrased it, it’s a “critical component of the Democratic Party’s future electoral success.”

New reports show that there are far more than 700,000 DREAMERS but even without that, DREAMer legislation will turn 4, possibly 5 red states Democrat Progressive.

The Democrats will have fulfilled the Soros dream of a Progressive electoral majority. That is the goal of the Democrats led by George Soros. Their plan is to also advance a permanent Progressive majority in every level of government – to take over all levels of government.

Yes, it will happen here…and soon.

That’s why the push is on and I get – as a conservative/libertarian website – at least ten of these emails a day.