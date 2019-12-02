Georgia Gov will appoint Mitt Romney’s-Stacey Abrams’ friend to the Senate

As Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA) will soon retire from the U.S. Senate, Gov. Kemp had two primary choices to fill his seat for the remainder of his term: either business executive and country club Republican Kelly Loeffler or House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins (R-GA).

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has selected Republican donor and businesswoman Kelly Loeffler to fill the soon-to-be-vacant Senate seat, defying Trump who backed Rep. Doug Collins, according to multiple reports.

LOEFFLER WILL BE A ROMNEY ALLY, SUPPORTS PLANNED PARENTHOOD

Loeffler donated $750,000 during the 2012 presidential election to Romney super PAC Restore Our Future. The financial executive has also donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to former Speaker Ryan’s political campaigns and PACs. She gave nothing to Donald Trump.

A few weeks ago, she gave $100,000 in contributions to Donald Trump, but that was only because her political consultants said, ‘you need to do this.’”

Loeffler has a serious lack of political experience, and concerning ties to Planned Parenthood, and establishment Republicans.

The potential Senate Republican nominee also has strong ties to former Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

The rich RINO Loeffler owns the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) Atlanta Dream team and the team named Abrams as an “aspiring woman” in 2014.

“Stacey Abrams is an integral part of” Loeffler’s basketball “team,” conservative activist Debbie Dooley contended.

The WNBA announced its “Take a Seat, Take a Stand” program, which provides donations to one of six organizations, including Planned Parenthood, for every WNBA ticket purchased.

Loeffler’s team also promoted the program, which favors donations to the abortion provider Planned Parenthood.

She will probably vote for the President’s impeachment too. She’s a new ally for Mitt Romney.

WTH Kemp.

