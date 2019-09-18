Georgia homeowner saves himself from 3 teen robbers shooting at him

A Georgia homeowner fatally shot three masked teens who tried to rob him. He shot them after one fired shots at people in the front yard.

One of the intended victims returned fire, shooting all three teenagers, authorities said at the scene.

One of the robbers died at the scene and the other two died at a nearby hospital. The three were on the homeowner’s property and no one has been charged. It could be a stand your ground case, an investigator said.

Family members identified two of the suspects as brothers Jaime Hernandez, 15, and Isaiah Reid, 16, WXIA reported.

Neighbor Asteria Williams said that the homeowner is a kind man who likely would have helped the teens if they had only asked.

“He’s a nice, caring dude. If they would have knocked on the door and asked him for anything, he would have gave it to them,” Williams told KSLA. “It’s sad. You should not risk your life for nothing like that because you can’t get it back. Now, they’re gone.”

But one of the teens’ relatives argued that the homeowner reacted excessively to being shot at.

“That’s not how it’s supposed to go,” the man declared. “I understand one shot to stop the people, the victims or whatever, but aggressively to shoot these little teens, that’s overkill. That’s too much to handle.”

“Little teens?” Really?