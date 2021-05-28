German broadcasters praise Mao while promoting The Great Reset



















A major German news outlet praised murdering communist thug Mao for his “far-sightedness.” The broadcasters, WDR, openly praised Mao and the rise of China.

The German “de facto state broadcaster” ignored how he did it with human rights abuses, starvation of his people, prison camps, and so on.

Why are they praising Mao? Is it in support of the Great Reset, something Joe Biden and John Kerry are pushing?

Currently, the prevailing wisdom says the COV-19 vaccine leaked from a Wuhan lab. It appears to be accidental, but President Xi allowed Chinese nationals to travel the world but not within the country when he knew he had a contagion. That suggests something more sinister, but it doesn’t stop there.

From the 20th to the 24th of January, 2020, the 50th World Economic Forum met in the Swiss city of Davos. The WEF is under the leadership of Klaus Schwab who is planning a Great Reset for the Western World.

At the same time, on January 23rd, China imposed the first lockdown in the history of humankind, and the global COV coverage swept the world.

Just a few days later, WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was already praising China’s method as “precedent-setting.” Almost every country on earth copied China in the following months, seriously damaging their economies.

In the meantime, Klaus Schwab, executive chairman of the WEF, was looking forward to the opportunity for a “Great Reset” that he announced in front of the global public in Davos.

Each day of lockdown brings Big Tech, Big Pharma, and Big Money unbelievable profits.

It also destroys small businesses, the backbone of capitalism.

Big Business could easily be the backbone of socialism and communism who some call crony capitalism or corrupt capitalism because of the corrupt, tyrannical relationship building between DC and corporations.

It will be world governance and taxation with no one to be held accountable. It must be resisted.

The Great Reset is very China-like in ideology. The relationship between China and the Great Reset needs to be explored.

There is no question Xi wants to rule the world, and the Great Reset is a gift to him as he builds on the legacy of Mao, spreading tyranny throughout the world.

