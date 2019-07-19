German Chancellor Merkel Stands in Solidarity with Anti-Semite Squad

There is a lot of virtue signaling over President Trump’s remarks about the squad, the four radical communists/socialists — Alexandria O-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is one of those virtuous signalers. She said Friday that President Donald Trump’s [so-called] racist comments about four Democratic Congresswomen “undermine America’s strength” and that she stands in “solidarity” with the women.

Speaking at her annual news conference in Berlin, Merkel said: “I distance myself from this decidedly and stand in solidarity with the women who were attacked.” This is a woman who has shut down free speech to a large degree in her own country.

Angela Merkel was asked if she supported the congresswomen being attacked by Trump. Her reply was to the point pic.twitter.com/J16vFojcts — The Independent (@Independent) July 19, 2019

If Merkel thinks his comments were racist, she needs to look up the meaning of the word.

It is deeply troubling that she is showing solidarity with women who are anti-Semites and anti-American. They have engaged in Holocaust trivialization. It’s especially concerning after her nation’s history. This is not a good look for Germany.

Merkel added that from her perspective the “U.S.’s strength lies exactly in the fact that people of very different nationalities contribute to the strength of the American people.”

We can all agree with that but not if they are vicious anti-Semites who hate America.

THEN THERE WAS TRUDEAU

Trudeau did not refer to Trump by name in Montreal, but we all know who he meant when he made the following statement.

“The comments made were hurtful, wrong and completely unacceptable,” the prime minister said, “and I want everyone in Canada to know that those comments are completely unacceptable and should not be allowed or encouraged in Canada.”

THE SQUAD RECENTLY SUPPORTED BDS BECAUSE THEY ARE ANTI-ISRAEL AND ANTI-SEMITES

Israel is our best ally in the Mid East; a beacon of hope, freedom & liberty, surrounded by existential threats. Shame on Rep @Ilhan Omar for bringing her hateful twist on that reality to House Foreign today, propping up the BDS movement & blaming Israel for all of its challenges pic.twitter.com/y975D0JCaC — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) July 17, 2019