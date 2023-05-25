GET TRUMP Litigation is an Abuse of the Law and Power

by Mark Schwendau

Whether you call it frivolous litigation, selective law enforcement, trumped-up charges, or harassment by litigation, what is happening around the country in courts to former President Donald J. Trump is a national disgrace and an abuse of power. It is not who we, as Americans, are!

Let’s take a quick look at the E. Jean Carroll case involving her alleged rape by Donald J. Trump back in 1996. It is just one of the four or more examples of the GET TRUMP litigation movement going on right now.

From the New York State website featuring a smiling Kathy Hochul signed the Adult Survivors Act. It allegedly empowers rurvivors of sexual offenses that occurred when they were over the age of 18 to file suit regardless of when abuse occurred.

On May 24, 2022, Governor Kathy Hochul signed the Adult Survivors Act (S.66A/A.648A), creating a one-year lookback window for survivors of sexual assault that occurred when they were over the age of 18 to sue their abusers regardless of when the abuse occurred.

‘Today, we take an important step in empowering survivors across New York to use their voices and hold their abusers accountable,” said Governor Hochul. ‘The fight against sexual assault requires us to recognize the impact of trauma within our justice system. I am proud to sign this legislation, which is part of our collective responsibility to protect one another and create an environment that makes survivors feel safe. While our work is not done, eradicating sexual assault begins with our ability to bring the perpetrators of these heinous acts to justice, and this legislation is a historic step forward.’”

The short passage above raises one critical question with a second one that comes up in her half-hour presser you can watch on YouTube. It is to be noted comments were turned off on this video post.

Why do you have to be over 18 to benefit from this law? Are you trying to protect pedophiles by exemption? Are you trying to protect the Jeffery Epsteins of New York, Governor?

The second question that comes up in her presser is this:

The New York State Adult Survivors Act (ASA) provides a limited window until November 23, 2023, allowing survivors 18 years and older of sexual assault to bring lawsuits for the offense regardless of how long ago it was committed. While in effect, The new temporary law overrides the current shortened State statute of limitations. the New York Democrats claim this allows survivors to bring lawsuits against perpetrators working at such places as universities or colleges, hospitals, as counselors, coaches, and doctors.

So if this new ASA law of New York is so good, why is it only temporarily for 18 months before it goes away? Was this explicitly designed to GET TRUMP?

Before the passage of this new temporary law, Trump rape accuser, writer E. Jean Carroll had no case in New York (criminal or civil) in her allegation. Donald J. Trump allegedly raped her back in 1996 and the statute of limitations had run out in New York. Also, rape victims typically do not wait 20+ years to file charges and/or litigation only after their alleged rapist assumes our highest office as President of the United States.

Carroll, a one-time magazine columnist, sued Trump in a civil trial for defamation over a social media post he made about her, in which he called her case “a complete con job.” Her suit was filed, coincidentally, on the same day the Adult Survivors Act took effect. Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly denied her allegations.

Before the trial was concluded, former President Trump said he would appeal the New York civil case over its “unconstitutional silencing” of him regardless of the outcome. He posted to his very popular Truth Social:

“Waiting for a jury decision on a False Accusation where I, despite being a current political candidate and leading all others in both parties, am not allowed to speak or defend myself, even as hard nosed reporters scream questions about this case at me. In the meantime, the other side has a book falsely accusing me of Rape, & is working with the press.”

“I will therefore not speak until after the trial, but will appeal the Unconstitutional silencing of me, as a candidate, no matter the outcome!” he added.

This legal charade, as well as others going on around the country in New York, Atlanta, and D.C., are being seen for what they are, “third world banana republic kangaroo court proceedings.”

