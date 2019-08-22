Getting crazier! Dems want to probe NRA-Russia collusion now

The Federal Election Commission chairwoman Ellen Weintraub, a Democrat, wants to start a probe into the National Rifle Association and Russia, based on allegations pushed by the very shady Fusion GPS. Fusion is the firm that helped create the fake dossier.

In 2016, Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn R. Simpson tried to promote an NRA-Russia money connection to the FBI through a high-ranking DOJ lawyer. McClatchy grabbed onto it.

In a press release, Weintraub, a Democrat, cited the reporting of McClatchy news service as a credible source on which to launch a probe.

McClatchy stories on Trump-Russia generally have followed allegations made by Mr. Simpson, The Washinton Times reports.

McClatchy is not reliable but they are anti-Trump. Even after reporting by their reporters was debunked, they continued to report it as fact.

After a Fusion messenger briefed the FBI, McClatchy published a story in January 2018. It said the FBI was investigating the NRA and implied that the gun-rights group took illegal Russian campaign money.

The story offered no proof. There has been no independent reporting that the investigation exists.

Using money from the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee, Mr. Simpson hired former British spy Christopher Steele, who produced a dossier in 2016 that made 13 conspiracy charges against President Trump and his associates.

None has proved true. Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report refuted most of them.

The dossier asserted that Mr. Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen traveled to Prague in August 2016 to meet with top aides of Russian President Vladimir Putin to secretly orchestrate a Trump-Kremlin conspiracy. Mr. Steele’s sources were exclusively Kremlin intelligence figures, his dossier says.

McClatchy also has promoted the Prague conspiracy. Cohen, now in prison on campaign and tax fraud convictions, has steadfastly denied he went to Prague. The Mueller report said he did not.

The NRA subsequently sent letters to U.S. senators saying it had scrubbed all campaign contributions and found no Russia money. Neither the FBI nor the DOJ has ever contacted the NRA.

Weintraub is pinning a lot of her fantasy on a Russian bank official who is associated with Maria Butina, a Russian gun rights advocate who failed to register as a foreign agent for her country. She is serving a prison term for that ‘crime.’ There is zero evidence that she is involved in illegal Russian campaign donations.

The FEC chair is using her position to play out her agenda.

It’s another fraud being perpetrated on the American people. Just another hoax that is backed by Democrats, especially Senator Wyden.

Wyden is ranting about Republicans blocking this absurd probe with zero evidence. Wyden said:

“A foreign adversary interfered in the 2016 presidential election and the response from Republicans at every level, whether it be President Trump, congressional Republicans, or now the Republican appointees on the Federal Election Commission, has been to bury their heads in the sand or actively obstruct getting to the bottom of what happened,” Wyden said in a written statement provided to Newsweek.

“It’s inexcusable that Republican commissioners would block an investigation into whether Russian money was funneled through the National Rifle Association to help President Trump,” Wyden continued, according to Newsweek. “The blatant partisanship is appalling, undermines our democracy and leaves us vulnerable to continued interference in 2020.”

The Russia probe was a hoax and they won’t let it go. Instead, they are doubling down and trying to go after a Second Amendment advocacy group because it fits the narrative. They are abusing their power.