Gillibrand Says the Wall Is Absurd! Keeps Out Indigenous People [Illegals]

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) called America’s southern border wall with Mexico “absurd” while speaking with Seeding Sovereignty’s Christine Nobis in Iowa on Monday.

Nobis asked Gillibrand about the “crisis” going on at America’s southern border.

“There is, it’s inhuman,” Gillibrand said.

Evil Gillibrand attacked President Trump, portraying him as anti-immigrant. She wants him to take in all the illegal aliens as refugees. She’s absurd. We can’t take care of the world.

“I just want to note that a lot of these people are indigenous to this land and that border is cutting them off,” Nobis said.

That’s the communist line — these people south of the border are all native and we aren’t.

“I think that’s why the wall is so absurd and hurtful,” Gillibrand said.

Gillibrand is insane. She is a political whore and capable of doing anything.