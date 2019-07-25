Gillibrand wants only $10 trillion to save the earth

Would you trust Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (Valley Girl-N.Y.) with ten trillion dollars of our tax money to save the planet?

We have a 23 trillion dollar debt we can’t pay off and this woman with no scientific knowledge wants to add 30 trillion which we would have to borrow, probably from China, to destroy our energy sector in the name of climate change. She wants to get us off fossil fuels with nothing viable to replace them.

The interest rates alone would destroy us and her climate plan will kill our economy at the same time.

What a deal!

POLITICO reports that Gillibrand’s plan “relies on several policy levers: government procurement, stronger regulations, pollution fees and research and development spending.”

She plans to take over the energy sector and more. We’re sure there won’t be a smidgeon of corruption with spacey Kirsten in charge.

Her six-point plan will do amazing things:

1. Get to net-zero carbon and greenhouse gas emissions and phase out fossil fuels.

2. Put a price on carbon and hold polluters accountable.

3. Build a green jobs economy.

4. Prioritize rural advancement, frontline communities, and marginalized voices.

5. Lead a 21st-century clean energy international “space race.”

6. Protect clean air, clean water, and public lands.

Kirsten has no plan for replacing fossil fuels and seems unaware of the fact that it’s not even possible to get to net zero.

Can you imagine how high the gasoline for cars will cost once she’s leveling price controls?

Her green jobs economy translates to corrupt big government control over markets.

Everything she has here is a way for government to control pretty much everything. It’s socialism under the guise of protecting the climate.

It’s vague, meaningless blather. What does any of what she said mean?

They will take our money and China’s money and blow it. We simply can’t afford any more debt, certainly not for crises that don’t exist.

Once they have this kind of control, there will no longer be a USA as we know it. And all because people voted for the nitwit.