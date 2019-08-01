Gillibrand will fix Baltimore by talking about whiteness with white women

Senator Gillibrand actually said she will fix Baltimore by talking to suburban women about their privilege. Gillibrand is fixated on the racist tenet of white privilege. She also sees systemic prejudice everywhere.

What does she think suburban women can do? She plans to explain whiteness to white women? It’s crazy.

Gillibrand referenced Martin Trayvon but Trayvon was shot by a Hispanic who Trayvon was beating.

.@SenGillibrand: I’ll fix Baltimore by talking to suburban white women about their “privilege” #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/KOvl8Rs0Va — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 1, 2019