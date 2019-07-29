Gilroy Killer Named! He’s ‘White, White, White’ We Hear

Santino William Legan, who identified as an Italian-Iranian, is the 19-year-old suspect accused of killing three people and wounding several others in a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California, according to CBS News.

The shooting Sunday night on the final day of the annual charity event at Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy left three dead, 12 injured. Shooter Legan was killed by police.

The dead include 6-year-old Stephen Romero. Romero’s grandmother and mother were also shot, but are expected to survive. He also killed a 13-year-old girl and a man in his twenties.

The shooter legally bought an AK-47-type rifle on July 9th which he used to slaughter and wound people.

One witness who told reporters they’d come face to face with the gunman and asked why he was doing this was told, “Because I’m really angry.”

Legan had a few posts on Instagram but his account was removed. Heavy captured a few of the shots. From these few posts, Legan appeared to be a racist supremacist who also hated “Silicon Valley white twats.”

He posted about a fringe white supremacist book written in 1890. It’s an insane book by a vile individual.

Legan quoted from the book in a post accompanied by a Smokey the Bear sign about fire danger. He wrote: “Read Might Is Right by Ragnar Redbeard. Why overcrowd towns and pave more open space to make room for hordes of mestizos [mixed] and Silicon Valley white twats? [liberals? rich whites? Jews?]”

Santino’s grandfather.

Heavy has more information about the family and, for the most part, they are very reputable. However, his brother Carlos might have some issues.

Santino William Legan…19 yrs old an Italian/Iranian who seemed to hate white people. They are still searching for his brother Carlos Legan. #GilroyShooter pic.twitter.com/87BPLFvF2X — 🌺 Amber Lynn Chicago🌺 (@Alynn7513) July 29, 2019

The President Issued a Statement

President Trump gives a statement on the tragic shooting in Gilroy, California. pic.twitter.com/pcrH72ctlg — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 29, 2019

